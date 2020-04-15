The 5 best grocery shopping list apps on Android

Sure, shopping for food is about as entertaining as folding socks, but unfortunately, it is one of the tasks we have difficulty avoiding. Even with online shopping, we have to keep an eye on what we actually need and what we don't. Valuable help is available in the form of grocery shopping list apps, the best of which we present to you here!

It is one of those games that I feel I play every second or third week. The day before I made a detailed shopping plan, I enter the supermarket and discover I have left the list at home. If you like to buy groceries only once a week and still want to get everything important, you can also use a grocery shopping list app. Because let's be honest - you hardly ever forget your smartphone! Out of Milk To share your lists on the Out of Milk app with others, you have to log in via Facebook, a Google account or email. Apart from that, this app comes with some options that I find very pleasant. For example, you can access pre-entered recipes, stock lists, or to-do lists to create your shopping list optimally. It also completes words you have entered and gives you the options in a list. What makes this app especially nice is that it doesn't stubbornly rattle down the list, but instead divides the individual products into individual sections. For example, butter and milk are listed under the generic term "eggs & dairy products". A function that makes shopping a lot easier for me. You can also edit the products within the list and, for example, enter the price and the quantity and let it calculate for you. In the lower part of the display, you will then be shown how many products you have already bought and what you can expect to pay at the checkout.

Out of Milk - Grocery Shopping List You can also download the Out of Milk app for iOS from the Apple App Store. Bring! Grocery Shopping List If you want to use the Bring! Grocery Shopping List app, you first need to sign in via email, a Google account, or Facebook. Otherwise, you won't get access here, but you can share your shopping list with others afterward, which is especially convenient for those who lived in shared housing. What is interesting is the structure of the app. While in the other apps you could search for your products by typing, here it is possible to choose the right product from the different categories. You can refine your entries by tapping on the product and selecting the appropriate addition from a list that appears. In my case, the terms 700 grams and Duplo were displayed for chocolate, among other things. If you want to plan more precisely, you can also search for offers and cooking inspirations in the bottom bar. What I like about Bring! is above all the possibility to get new cooking ideas.

Bring! Grocery Shopping List You can also download the Bring! Grocery Shopping List app for iOS from the Apple App Store. Listonic: the intelligent shopping list Simple, fast and easy to use: that sums up the Listonic app relatively well. At startup, the app tells you that it accesses some of your data. You can choose which data can be used afterward. Once you get beyond this point, you can start with the list. To do so, just tap on the plus symbol in the lower right corner. I found it especially handy that the words were completed in a list when you typed them in, so you could easily select the right product and add it to your shopping list. Once a product has been purchased, it can easily be checked off the list and moved down. Confusing chaos, as it is often the case on ordinary shopping lists, is completely eliminated here. In addition, this app allows you to synchronize other devices and thus keep your list up to date.