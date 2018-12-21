6 best in- and over-ear headphones you can buy right now

Headphones mean different things to different people. For commuters and travelers noise canceling is the key feature. For audio buffs, it might be hearing every breath the musician takes. Or maybe you just want so much bass you can feel your brain shake inside your head. Whatever you're looking for, here are some of the best headphones we have selected.

New smartphone headphones are constantly being tested in our editorial department. A few stand at the top of the pile as the best prospects to buy right now. Whether you're looking for something portable and in-ear, or a more hardcore noise cancelling over-ear setup, we've got some recommendations for you.

In-ear headphones

Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro

Our colleague Pierre Vitré attests that the Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro has "an excellent price-performance ratio". He says, "for their price they offer a really good music experience." Bluetooth headphones of this type are particularly suitable for sports, which Anker further underlines with its IP68 certification. Ultimately, the comfort and quality of craftsmanship are also convincing. If you are looking for simple, good headphones at a top price, take a look at the Soundcore Spirit Pro.

Anker delivers good in-ears at a fair price. / © AndroidPIT

Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro Customer reviews $ 49 . 99 Check Offer

OnePlus Bullets

Great sound at an anchor low price? Our colleague Benoit Pepicq attests to the good sound quality, comfort and long battery life. And then you can recharge them very quickly. And for most of the amenities of Bullets Wireless, you don't even need a OnePlus smartphone. You can't expect much more for that price.

OnePlus charges almost 70 Euro for the bullets. / © AndroidPIT

Buy Bullets directly from OnePlus for $69

Earin M-2

The Swedish company, acquired by Will I Am under the auspices of his company i.am+, has managed to improve the already excellent Earin M-1, and squeezed a lot of technology into the tiny device. Compact, stylish and with a good sound quality, the Earin M-2 benefits from powerful bass and low latency. It even has an integrated digital assistant.

Discreet and powerful, the Earin M-2. / © AndroidPIT

Over-ear headphones with noise cancelling

Marshall MID A.N.C. and Marshall Major III

Marshall presented two smartphone-oriented headphones in 2018. The difference? While the MID A.N.C. has the noise-reduced microphones integrated directly into the housing, the microphone of the Major III Bluetooth is plugged into the detachable cable. Wireless calling is only possible with the more expensive, less comfortable, MID A.N.C., but both are excellent for listening to music.

The Marshall MID A.N.C. has the microphones integrated. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Marshall Mid ANC Active Noise Cancelling On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Customer reviews $ 199 . 99 Check Offer

Marshall Major III Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones Customer reviews $ 129 . 00 Check Offer

Bose QuietComfort 35

According to our reviewer, Shu: "Bose QuietComfort 35 is aimed at a very special target group of users. Those who are looking for a Bluetooth headset with effective noise cancelling. The two criteria still stand before sound quality, which is clearly noticeable in the slight overemphasis of the mids."

Bose QuietComfort 35 / © AndroidPIT

Bose QuietComfort 35 Customer reviews $ 299 . 00 Check Offer

Beats Studio3

Shu judges: "The Pure ANC of the Beats Studio3 Wireless suppresses ambient noise very well and, in combination with the closed headphone layout, effectively isolates the user from the environment. The battery life enables you to also enjoy a long distance flight to Australia in peace. The smartphone is more likely to run out of battery before the Beats Studio3 Wireless runs out of juice."

Beats are headphones and fashion object at the same time / © AndroidPIT

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Customer reviews $ 239 . 95 Check Offer

Do you have a favorite set of cans, awesome in-ears or Bluetooth headphones? Let us know in the comments!