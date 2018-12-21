6 best in- and over-ear headphones you can buy right now
Headphones mean different things to different people. For commuters and travelers noise canceling is the key feature. For audio buffs, it might be hearing every breath the musician takes. Or maybe you just want so much bass you can feel your brain shake inside your head. Whatever you're looking for, here are some of the best headphones we have selected.
New smartphone headphones are constantly being tested in our editorial department. A few stand at the top of the pile as the best prospects to buy right now. Whether you're looking for something portable and in-ear, or a more hardcore noise cancelling over-ear setup, we've got some recommendations for you.
In-ear headphones
Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro
Our colleague Pierre Vitré attests that the Anker Soundcore Spirit Pro has "an excellent price-performance ratio". He says, "for their price they offer a really good music experience." Bluetooth headphones of this type are particularly suitable for sports, which Anker further underlines with its IP68 certification. Ultimately, the comfort and quality of craftsmanship are also convincing. If you are looking for simple, good headphones at a top price, take a look at the Soundcore Spirit Pro.
OnePlus Bullets
Great sound at an anchor low price? Our colleague Benoit Pepicq attests to the good sound quality, comfort and long battery life. And then you can recharge them very quickly. And for most of the amenities of Bullets Wireless, you don't even need a OnePlus smartphone. You can't expect much more for that price.
Buy Bullets directly from OnePlus for $69
Earin M-2
The Swedish company, acquired by Will I Am under the auspices of his company i.am+, has managed to improve the already excellent Earin M-1, and squeezed a lot of technology into the tiny device. Compact, stylish and with a good sound quality, the Earin M-2 benefits from powerful bass and low latency. It even has an integrated digital assistant.
Over-ear headphones with noise cancelling
Marshall MID A.N.C. and Marshall Major III
Marshall presented two smartphone-oriented headphones in 2018. The difference? While the MID A.N.C. has the noise-reduced microphones integrated directly into the housing, the microphone of the Major III Bluetooth is plugged into the detachable cable. Wireless calling is only possible with the more expensive, less comfortable, MID A.N.C., but both are excellent for listening to music.
Bose QuietComfort 35
According to our reviewer, Shu: "Bose QuietComfort 35 is aimed at a very special target group of users. Those who are looking for a Bluetooth headset with effective noise cancelling. The two criteria still stand before sound quality, which is clearly noticeable in the slight overemphasis of the mids."
Beats Studio3
Shu judges: "The Pure ANC of the Beats Studio3 Wireless suppresses ambient noise very well and, in combination with the closed headphone layout, effectively isolates the user from the environment. The battery life enables you to also enjoy a long distance flight to Australia in peace. The smartphone is more likely to run out of battery before the Beats Studio3 Wireless runs out of juice."
Do you have a favorite set of cans, awesome in-ears or Bluetooth headphones? Let us know in the comments!
On-ear headphones offer excellent sound quality at a variety of different price points, making it easy to find one that's within your budget. Though they are big enough to be noticeable, they aren't too bulky to carry around or fit into a bag.
Thanks for the article. Can you also do a review for Rowkin Bit earbuds?
I love Boss. Great post.
Great post
Whether you're at the gym, traveling, or just hanging out, sometimes you just want something a little more compact, something that won't weigh you down, or maybe even a pair of headphones that are sweat-proof – and these qualities are precisely what in-ear headphones offer.
best in earphones with -button microphone made for android is the Degauss Labs Noirs, by far.
You should remove the Atomic Floyd SuperDarts from that List, i bought some because it was listed on Androidpit but they are only for APPLE and NOT FOR ANDROID, the Remote is intentionally made incompatible with non-apple-sect Products, the Volume Control will not work. I tested them on a Samsung Galaxy S7 and they are unuseable, wasted $284 and i will never again buy something from Atomic Floyd for sure. There is no excuse for this, many other Products are either 100% compatible with Apple&Android, provide Remotes with a switch or also provide 3 different Remote for Android, Windows and Apple. For a Product with a Price Tag as this i expect 100% compatibility with any Device.
I also have the Sennheiser Momentum M2 (for Android) - I love those!
MDR-1A are extremely average in their price range, this is a poor recommendation.
Also people seem to rate headphones by the amount of bass,seems like most have never heard a good headphone.
Anyone know what this app is to go with Sony MDR 1A headphones
Sony MDR-1A is a bad choice. There are much better headphones out there. The Audio-Technica ATH-M50X has better noise isolation, much better sound and it's cheaper. If you want a fancy look, then go for the Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7.
With my shure se215 in ear I get incredible sound for a reasonable price.
What about the new Bragi Dash? I bought a pair on Kickstarter based on an article AndroidPIT wrote way back early 2014. I have since bought another pair and they both work very well. Great sound and good features. Mind you this seems like the exception based on feedback I've seen. I don't expect any thumbs up on this one
Hi Dayle, the Bragi Dash is not a bad set of headphones but we did hope for more.
Yes I am interested to see how they evolve with each firmware update. The Dash primary function for me is listening to music and they are great for use on the bike as there is very little wind noise. My Backbeat Fit are great too but wind noise spoils them in that regard
No Matter what phone i put my Sony Bumpin Buds in these are the Best sound i have EVER Heard in any headphones! they are only $20 bucks at any Kmart store. in red or blue just make sure they say Bumpin Buds by Sony. If they are not the what i claim return them. im telling ya they are Great!
Where is the Sennheiser HD558s? They are one of the best in the price range $100-135 on Amazon, benefit greatly from an amp, open-back, 50mm drivers, and extremely durable. I have no doubt mine will work perfectly, 5 years from now maybe even 10. I've already had them for almost 2, they still look brand new.
I got an AIAIAI Capital set for about 30USD, it sounds very well but it hurts like hell within an hour or so of using it, though I have larger-than-average ears, so...
I have a pair of Skull Candy headphones that I wear when I mow grass. I have had phone conversations with my wife while mowing and we heard each other just fine.
cheap oppo bullets and xiomi pistons are great cheap in ear ones and can buy dozens for price of these