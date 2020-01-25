Here's 5 new apps you should check out this week

The year is off to a great start with a lot of new apps. This week we help you discover a car rental app, a strategy game from a world-famous franchise, another game to use your speed and intelligence, a playful way to find a better balance with technology and finally, a new way to discover how much you are really using your smartphone.

Self-service cars are everywhere in big cities. This application, launched by Toyota, allows you to rent a car very simply, stress-free and whenever you want. All you have to do is register online and then access the vehicle using your phone. No need for a key! Adapted to people in a hurry, the Kinto Share app offers you a fast rental system that does not include a deposit, you only pay for your driving hours. Affordable, you pay for what you consume and there are no long-term commitments, no additional fuel costs, and no insurance or maintenance fees. The majority of drivers only pay between $4 and $8 per hour of driving.

Strategy games are numerous on Android. Here, it's G.I Joe's turn to face his archrival Cobra in a merciless battle. Choose your side and fight alongside the legendary characters (Duke, Snake Eyes, Scarlett, Roadblock, Storm Shadow, the Baroness) of this franchise born from a series of plastic figurines that appeared in 1964. Fans nostalgic for the G.I. and Cobra factions will be able to find themselves in this action-packed multiplayer game and enjoy the battles (combat units, attacks on enemy bases, a range of missions, multiple defense systems) that have become legends of this universe.

Puzzle games on Android sometimes tend to make you tense. Of course, that's not their goal, but it's part of their success. Here you play as a little hero trapped in a constantly changing maze. You must, therefore, play strategically to overcome the infinite dangers. Favoring reflection and intelligence over confrontation, this game offers the possibility, during game sessions of 5 to 10 minutes, to create your own tactics.

Screen Stopwatch

This application is part of Google's list of Digital Wellbeing Experiments that gather ideas and tools to help people make better use of technology. The concept is very interesting because it offers data that you can easily reappropriate. This application displays a screen timer that shows how much time you spend on your phone per day. At a time when some people are abandoning technology, this type of app may be of interest to those of you who are wondering about their relationship with technology, or who simply want to better control their consumption, or even better measure the time they spend in front of screens.

Screen Stopwatch from Google is designed to help you reduce your screen time. / © Google

Activity Bubbles

This application is also one of the new features of Google Creative Lab. Just like the Screen Stopwatch application, it's all about finding out what your phone usage looks like during the day. But here it's not a stopwatch but bubbles that appear on your main screen. Each time you unlock it, you create a new bubble. This novelty is also in line with the questions surrounding the omnipresence of smartphones in our lives and our permanent exposure to screens.

Activity Bubbles from Google is another, more annoying take on the Screen Stopwatch. / © Google

Here are the new apps of the week.