Best offline Android games: 16 to play without internet

Update: Added Into the Dead, Asphalt 8, Plague Inc and more
There are still places untouched by the enlightening hands of the internet. If you and your Android device end up in one of these dark places, you may feel cut-off from the rest of the world. Don't panic, the solution is simple – here are the best offline Android games for you to check out, recently updated with Into the Dead, Asphalt 8, Plague Inc and more.
Jump to a game:
- Into the Dead
- Asphalt 8: Airborne
- Plague Inc.
- Freeze!
- Tank Hero: Laser Wars
- 2048
- Smash Hit
- Hardboiled
- Heroes and Castles
- Monolithic
- Minecraft: Pocket Edition
- Alto’s Adventure
- BADLAND
- Angry Birds Star Wars 2
- Limbo
- Shadowrun Returns
Into The Dead
Want to get a little scared? Put yourself in a dark room, plug in your headphones and launch 'Into the Dead'! In this title, the player is immersed in a post-apocalyptic world where the undead rule. There's only one thing to do, try run as long as you can, but how long will you manage to survive?
Asphalt 8: Airborne
Asphalt 8 needs no introduction. This excellent car game will push your Android phone to the max with its excellent graphics and maneuverability which is very well suited to touch screens. However, beware of bugs - the latest update seems to fix some recurring worries, plus it adds more cars and rewards, for a total of 13 available tracks and over a hundred cars.
Plague Inc.
Have you ever dreamed of creating a virus to exterminate humanity? I hope not. Regardless, Plague Inc. combines the 'strategy' and 'post-apocalypse' genres. In this game, you must try to infect the world's population with a deadly virus, choosing from among the 12 accessible types. Moreover, the game is equipped with an artificial intelligence that will challenge your efforts.
Freeze!
Freeze! 'Escape' is another animated game to try, but it is more like Limbo than Badland. In this one, the main goal is to reach a portal to escape from danger. The problem is that you have to challenge gravity by tapping the 'Freeze' button and rotating the dial. Fun to play, the first phase includes 25 levels with a soundtrack worthy of a great animated movie.
Tank Hero: Laser Wars
I've played a lot of tank games on Android, and none have stood out in my memory so much as Tank Hero, the first of the series, and Tank Hero: Laser Wars, which revives the concept with up-to-date graphics and a ton of fun. Tank Hero: Laser Wars is completely free, and only takes up about 22 MB of space on your smartphone.
2048
2048 is certainly not the newest puzzle game, but it remains near the top of my list anyway. The reason for this is simple - it makes you stop and think, and it's completely addictive. For those who aren't familiar with 2048 or don't know how it works, the goal is to line up the pieces by moving them up, down, left and right to get them to add up to the number "2048".
Smash Hit
There are a ton of endless runner games out there, but Smash Hit is one of those original 'runner games' that does not leave you yawning. At first glance, it may seem tranquil or peaceful. But, don't be deceived! You're hurtling through different dimensions and smashing through glass at a fast pace. Are you prepared for the challenge? You won't be able to put down this mesmerizing game.
Hardboiled
Inspired by the first two titles of the Fallout franchise, Hardboiled is a little mobile game that brings back the concept of a real Android survival game. Like Fallout, Hardboilder plunges you into the shoes of a man who must defend himself against looters and other bandits. Looting, survival and tough decisions are part of the fun. It's a paid game, which may put off some, but it's only a one-time payment.
Heroes and Castles
If looting isn't your thing, why not become a knight? Heroes and Castles demands skill to counter the hordes of Orcs, Goblins and Giants trying to get hold of your forts! In this third person game, action-RPG game purists will be served well. And, in addition, you can play solo or multiplayer.
Monolithic
If you love classic puzzlers like Tetris or are a fan of the board game Jenga, Monolithic is a pleasing combination of the two that meets somewhere in the middle. Ultimately, all you need to do is build a tower that's sturdy enough to survive a mini earthquake at the end of each round.
Like Tetris, you need to plan ahead to make sure you've rotated and placed each block in the correct place as your tower grows. The further you get, the more intricate (and larger) the tower construction, but don't expect to master it first time, it's really quite tricky at first!
The controls could be a little more reliable (the difference between rotating the playing area and rotating a block is minimal) and a Google Play Games account pop-up will appear when you open the app, but you can just back-up if you're playing offline or don't want to sign in and the game will still work fine.
It's the sort of game you can pick up for a quick go and still find yourself frustratedly prodding at the screen an hour later. Annoying, with just the right amount of satisfaction to keep you coming back, provided you can stick with the controls.
It's free to download, and there's no need to make any in-game purchases, but there are some available if you want to remove the ads, change the theme of where you're playing or purchase some special abilities - you can just earn enough credits to unlock these though.Monolithic
Minecraft: Pocket Edition
Minecraft: Pocket Edition is part of one of the biggest selling video game franchises ever. The mobile version of the beloved title might not have everything that its desktop PC counterpart does, but after a number of years of frequent updates, it’s pretty darn close.
What Minecraft: Pocket Edition delivers is a huge open world sandbox for creation and/or survival. You can play it purely to craft impressive structures and mechanisms or you can take on survival mode where you must defend against enemy mobs through harsh nights, all the while discovering new items and creating stronger equipment.
There are hundreds of weapons, items and potions, as you might expect, but it’s the simple act of placing blocks, one at a time, to create structures that has kept its audience captivated since its launch and what gives Minecraft its incredible replay value. Though there have been dozens of titles since which have tried to copy this craft and survive formula, and Minecraft certainly wasn’t the first to do it, none have managed to match the satisfaction of building like Minecraft.
Minecraft: Pocket Edition can be enjoyed offline for the $6.99 entry fee. You’ll need to be online if you want to play with friends but to play the main game alone, no internet connection is required. If you’re still unsure about Minecraft: Pocket Edition, there’s a 30-day free trial available so you can see what all the fuss is about.
Alto’s Adventure
Alto’s Adventure was only released for Android a few months back but it’s already made it into our best offline android games list, and it might even be the best game here. It’s compelling and gorgeous in equal measure. Alto’s Adventure is an auto-runner (or auto-boarder, perhaps) in which you must guide snowboarder Alto down a treacherous mountain.
The stages are procedurally generated, meaning every run is different, but you are tasked with achieving specific goals each time. The tension comes from trying to achieve these before crashing on your way down the slope. Like many auto-runner games, Alto’s Adventure makes use of a single action button with a tap on the screen to jump. The fundamental gameplay isn’t breaking new ground for these types of games: but the way Alto’s Adventure carries it off is what sets it apart.
For starters, the art direction is exemplary. The Snowman team has managed to create stunning vistas with simple flat shapes and deft use of color and lighting. Transitions between cool evenings and warm sunrises, combined with weather effects and an elegant piano-based soundtrack deliver a delicious blend of audio-visual material: the subtle way these change keeps each ride interesting. And when having your view blocked by foreground objects holds charm, you must concede that the developers have crafted a fine title.
Essentially, Alto’s Adventure nails the ethereal tone it aims for, while making essentials of sliding down a mountain and completing challenges feel great. Grinding along a rope, with a windmill in the background, while a shooting star punctuates the night sky is a rare and memorable moment of beauty in mobile games. Alto’s Adventure can be played offline, though you must go online to spend the coins collected on upgrades, should you wish to. These can all still be accumulated and saved while you’re offline, however, and it does not affect the gameplay described above.
BADLAND
Life is cheap in BADLAND. You control portly and hopeless winged sacks that move up, move down, and generally go in the right direction. They band together in large numbers at times, but only because they are certain to soon die in equally large numbers. Under your guidance, these sorry creatures are squashed, blown away, compacted and trapped in a relentless survival-of-the-fittest struggle towards some unknown end.
Essentially a visually stunning, physics-based platformer, Badlands gets the formula spot on. Pickups play with the size, speed and stickiness of the winged hedgehogs and there are countless opportunities to sacrifice some of your cohort for the greater good, using them to lift a certain piece of the landscape to allow others safe passage or to gather a dead-end pickup to shrink the herd in preparation for a narrow gap.
As members of the gang come and go, often in horrendous ways and at breakneck speed, the survivors, glassy-eyed with indifferent determination, continue flapping, for there is little else to do.BADLAND
Angry Birds Star Wars 2
We all know Angry Birds and many of us know Angry Birds Star Wars, but Angry Birds Star Wars 2 might be the finest version of the series yet.
Rovio has perfected its winning formula to make a fantastic looking and endlessly replayable Android title. Everything about Angry Birds Star Wars 2, from the art style, to the menus, to the character abilities and level design, adheres to a high level of quality.
Whether you love or hate Angry Birds, it’s hard to knock this title for how it achieves its aims. Aside from occasionally disruptive difficulty spikes, Angry Birds Star Wars 2 is a roaring success. If you want an easy, free, pick-up-and-play Android game that looks gorgeous, give this a look.Angry Birds Star Wars II
Limbo
Limbo is a bleak 2D platform game, in which you a control a young boy who's entered a lonely, monochromatic world in search of his sister.
It's a classic PC indie game that's been ported with great care onto Android. Limbo's world is sad, eerie and beautiful, and you'll soon be too immersed in its enigmatic story to care about the fact that you don't have an internet connection.LIMBO
Shadowrun Returns
A favorite among the Humble Bundle squad, Shadowrun Returns is another award-winning turn-based fantasy RPG. With a murky cyberpunk setting, great 3D graphics, and a huge array of weapons, spells and abilities, Shadowrun Returns is about as polished a gaming experience as you are likely to find on Android.
It’s a murder mystery set in a futuristic Seattle with incredible depth, including hacking mechanics, shooting, spell-casting and more. Shadowrun Returns is one of the best games currently on Android – offline or otherwise.Shadowrun Returns
Did we miss anything? Let us know your favorite offline Android games in the comments.
Please note: this article has been rewritten since it was first published and comments below may not reflect the latest content.
98 comments
All the games (except Townsmen, Shadow Fight 2 & Baldies Gate 2) are CHICKEN-GAMES liked by chickens. Please post some good games for humans. Is there any offline games like "DomiNations"? Please write article sabout some good offline strategy, action, adventure & sports game which we humans will enjoy. I (& gamers like me) hate CHICKEN-GAMES like angry bird, Tertis, Temple run. These games are good for eumnuchs
In the truth most people love shooting game. We have lots of shooting game but a few amount of them are suitable and perfect.
Infinity Blade III and modern combat 5 are the perfect games. I love them very much. Everything about them really very well and suitable like their graphic and the action scenes. Another game that I love it it’s the Enemy Nightmare. It is the one of best shooting games, and it’s free. I think this game is really perfect and it graphic is high. This is Top 10 shooter game on ios. This popular shooting game is among best third person shooting games aiming to offer you an enjoyable time while playing the game in realistic combats against the terrorists in Middle-East.
search the enemy nightmare in google play
does it work offline??
Hill Climbing Racing, guys you must try once, it's interesting.
yeah i agree with you. really its best. but i have suggestion for you. try the enemy nightmare game.
I don't think my poor thumbs are up to or capable of the repetitive strain of climbing, skying, snowboarding , killing Zombies or even driving the desert bus.
Alto's Adventure is one the best games out there hands down
Plants vs. Zombies
thank information,, sometimes i want play offline game
Great List to play offline.. !!!
Thanx
its really great list of offline games, i love it. find out more news related to mobiles. newwhatmobile.com/news
good.
Xcom :Enemy within is a awesome game! It is a huge memory conqueror but it is worth it! The gameplay is sweet with a awesome storyline!
Some people just want to see Minecraft off the list. 50% of the people that said the article sucks are probably Minecraft haters. Anyways great list when my WiFi signal recovers maybe I should try these games.
why isnt zenonia in this list
Because it requires Internet
What an ugly list. Given that this was posted just a month ago.
I'm in the process of changing how we do this and I think the next version will look better and be more useful. Stay tuned!
try kingdom in chaos
mini militia is the best multiplayer game with can be played Offline with a group or friends together