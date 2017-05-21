Best offline Android games: 16 to play without internet

There are still places untouched by the enlightening hands of the internet. If you and your Android device end up in one of these dark places, you may feel cut-off from the rest of the world. Don't panic, the solution is simple – here are the best offline Android games for you to check out, recently updated with Into the Dead, Asphalt 8, Plague Inc and more. Best Android games

Into the Dead Asphalt 8: Airborne Asphalt 8 needs no introduction. This excellent car game will push your Android phone to the max with its excellent graphics and maneuverability which is very well suited to touch screens. However, beware of bugs - the latest update seems to fix some recurring worries, plus it adds more cars and rewards, for a total of 13 available tracks and over a hundred cars.

Asphalt 8: Airborne Plague Inc. Have you ever dreamed of creating a virus to exterminate humanity? I hope not. Regardless, Plague Inc. combines the 'strategy' and 'post-apocalypse' genres. In this game, you must try to infect the world's population with a deadly virus, choosing from among the 12 accessible types. Moreover, the game is equipped with an artificial intelligence that will challenge your efforts.

Plague Inc. Freeze! Freeze! 'Escape' is another animated game to try, but it is more like Limbo than Badland. In this one, the main goal is to reach a portal to escape from danger. The problem is that you have to challenge gravity by tapping the 'Freeze' button and rotating the dial. Fun to play, the first phase includes 25 levels with a soundtrack worthy of a great animated movie.

Freeze! Tank Hero: Laser Wars I've played a lot of tank games on Android, and none have stood out in my memory so much as Tank Hero, the first of the series, and Tank Hero: Laser Wars, which revives the concept with up-to-date graphics and a ton of fun. Tank Hero: Laser Wars is completely free, and only takes up about 22 MB of space on your smartphone.

Tank Hero: Laser Wars 2048 2048 is certainly not the newest puzzle game, but it remains near the top of my list anyway. The reason for this is simple - it makes you stop and think, and it's completely addictive. For those who aren't familiar with 2048 or don't know how it works, the goal is to line up the pieces by moving them up, down, left and right to get them to add up to the number "2048".

2048 Smash Hit There are a ton of endless runner games out there, but Smash Hit is one of those original 'runner games' that does not leave you yawning. At first glance, it may seem tranquil or peaceful. But, don't be deceived! You're hurtling through different dimensions and smashing through glass at a fast pace. Are you prepared for the challenge? You won't be able to put down this mesmerizing game.

Smash Hit Hardboiled Inspired by the first two titles of the Fallout franchise, Hardboiled is a little mobile game that brings back the concept of a real Android survival game. Like Fallout, Hardboilder plunges you into the shoes of a man who must defend himself against looters and other bandits. Looting, survival and tough decisions are part of the fun. It's a paid game, which may put off some, but it's only a one-time payment.

Hardboiled Heroes and Castles If looting isn't your thing, why not become a knight? Heroes and Castles demands skill to counter the hordes of Orcs, Goblins and Giants trying to get hold of your forts! In this third person game, action-RPG game purists will be served well. And, in addition, you can play solo or multiplayer.

Heroes and Castles Monolithic If you love classic puzzlers like Tetris or are a fan of the board game Jenga, Monolithic is a pleasing combination of the two that meets somewhere in the middle. Ultimately, all you need to do is build a tower that's sturdy enough to survive a mini earthquake at the end of each round. Like Tetris, you need to plan ahead to make sure you've rotated and placed each block in the correct place as your tower grows. The further you get, the more intricate (and larger) the tower construction, but don't expect to master it first time, it's really quite tricky at first! The controls could be a little more reliable (the difference between rotating the playing area and rotating a block is minimal) and a Google Play Games account pop-up will appear when you open the app, but you can just back-up if you're playing offline or don't want to sign in and the game will still work fine. It's the sort of game you can pick up for a quick go and still find yourself frustratedly prodding at the screen an hour later. Annoying, with just the right amount of satisfaction to keep you coming back, provided you can stick with the controls. It's free to download, and there's no need to make any in-game purchases, but there are some available if you want to remove the ads, change the theme of where you're playing or purchase some special abilities - you can just earn enough credits to unlock these though. Monolithic is an interesting 3D puzzler / © AndroidPIT Monolithic Minecraft: Pocket Edition Minecraft: Pocket Edition is part of one of the biggest selling video game franchises ever. The mobile version of the beloved title might not have everything that its desktop PC counterpart does, but after a number of years of frequent updates, it’s pretty darn close. What Minecraft: Pocket Edition delivers is a huge open world sandbox for creation and/or survival. You can play it purely to craft impressive structures and mechanisms or you can take on survival mode where you must defend against enemy mobs through harsh nights, all the while discovering new items and creating stronger equipment. There are hundreds of weapons, items and potions, as you might expect, but it’s the simple act of placing blocks, one at a time, to create structures that has kept its audience captivated since its launch and what gives Minecraft its incredible replay value. Though there have been dozens of titles since which have tried to copy this craft and survive formula, and Minecraft certainly wasn’t the first to do it, none have managed to match the satisfaction of building like Minecraft. Minecraft: Pocket Edition can be enjoyed offline for the $6.99 entry fee. You’ll need to be online if you want to play with friends but to play the main game alone, no internet connection is required. If you’re still unsure about Minecraft: Pocket Edition, there’s a 30-day free trial available so you can see what all the fuss is about.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition Alto’s Adventure Alto’s Adventure was only released for Android a few months back but it’s already made it into our best offline android games list, and it might even be the best game here. It’s compelling and gorgeous in equal measure. Alto’s Adventure is an auto-runner (or auto-boarder, perhaps) in which you must guide snowboarder Alto down a treacherous mountain. The stages are procedurally generated, meaning every run is different, but you are tasked with achieving specific goals each time. The tension comes from trying to achieve these before crashing on your way down the slope. Like many auto-runner games, Alto’s Adventure makes use of a single action button with a tap on the screen to jump. The fundamental gameplay isn’t breaking new ground for these types of games: but the way Alto’s Adventure carries it off is what sets it apart. For starters, the art direction is exemplary. The Snowman team has managed to create stunning vistas with simple flat shapes and deft use of color and lighting. Transitions between cool evenings and warm sunrises, combined with weather effects and an elegant piano-based soundtrack deliver a delicious blend of audio-visual material: the subtle way these change keeps each ride interesting. And when having your view blocked by foreground objects holds charm, you must concede that the developers have crafted a fine title. Essentially, Alto’s Adventure nails the ethereal tone it aims for, while making essentials of sliding down a mountain and completing challenges feel great. Grinding along a rope, with a windmill in the background, while a shooting star punctuates the night sky is a rare and memorable moment of beauty in mobile games. Alto’s Adventure can be played offline, though you must go online to spend the coins collected on upgrades, should you wish to. These can all still be accumulated and saved while you’re offline, however, and it does not affect the gameplay described above.