Best paid movie and TV show streaming apps

If you want the best movie and TV show streaming then you may have to pay for it. Free streaming services are great but let's face it, the quality isn't as high and they provide less content. For top entertainment, grab one of these paid providers.

Disney has finally launched its long-awaited rival to Netflix. Available in the US on November 12, 2019, the service comes to Europe in March 2020. The reason Disney+ is going to shake up this market so much is due to the content the company already owns. Disney owns Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Fox. That means that all Marvel and Star Wars content is going to come exclusively to Disney+ in the future. The company is also pulling all of its content from other platforms, such as Netflix, in a bid to pull in subscribers.

Another newcomer to the video streaming market is Apple TV. The service launched in the US on November 1st, 2019. Apple is not new to the whole TV thing, but this is the first time the iPhone giant has directly taken on Netflix with a monthly subscription service. Apple has also flexed its muscles in getting content on the platform, with the new sci-fi drama, See, looking like one of the most promising shows.

Quite a lot of content for Disney+ is already confirmed, and you can find out the latest release in this article , but take it from us, Disney is bringing out the big guns right from the beginning. Disney+ costs $6.99 per month in the US, undercutting Netflix by $2. You can also pay $69.99 to get it for a whole year. We still don't know the official European pricing, but expect the strategy of "a bit less than Netflix" to continue on European soil next March.

The best part of Apple TV though is the price. At $4.99 per month, it is cheaper than either of the services from Netflix and Disney. What's more, anyone who buys an iPhone or iPad gets a whole year of Apple TV for free. That's going to draw in a lot of early adopters who might have been reluctant to sign up for another paid TV streaming platform. Expect big things from Apple TV next year.

Amazon Prime Video

An Amazon Prime membership gives you access to a whole catalog of movies and TV shows to stream. There are tens of thousands to choose from including a lot of new series. You also get access to Amazon's top original programming like Alpha House and Hand of God.

If you want even more you can rent or buy titles not in the Prime services. These include shows and movies that just came out. These are reasonably priced and if you buy one you have it forever. You can choose to purchase an entire season of a show in progress and you'll get each subsequent episode at a discount.

Being an Amazon Prime member goes well beyond this streaming service. You get free next day shipping on most Amazon items plus free same-day delivery on others. You'll get access to over one million songs with tons of playlists and stations. Also, there are more than 800,000 books to choose from. You can get a subscription for only $99 per year and you can even try it for free for 30 days.

Amazon Instant gives you even more of a selection of content / © AndroidPIT

Hulu Plus

Hulu Plus lets you watch premium TV shows and movie for just $7.99 a month with limited commercials and $11.99 without commercials. You could also use the free version but if you want all of the titles available in the Hulu library then you need to pay.

The Hulu app performs well and lag spikes are pretty infrequent. Hulu has partnerships with many shows and channels so you'll get quick access to content you can't get anywhere else. You can even add your Showtime account directly to Hulu.

Hulu Plus gives you the best access to TV shows available on the web / © Hulu

Netflix

Netflix is synonymous with movie and TV show streaming services and despite a few sputters in the last few years has kept its dominance in the market. Now, Netflix is not the best app for streaming new movies (try Amazon Instant) or new TV shows (get Hulu Plus) but it has the biggest catalog in the paid content universe.

Netflix has a wide variety of original content and – with the exception of HBO Now – has the most and best around. The most famous is the House of Cards series but it also turned around canceled fan club favorites like Arrested Development and Trailer Park Boys. And for $8.99 a month, it's hard to beat.

Netflix still maintains its dominance in streaming / © AndroidPIT

HBO Now

Let's face it, HBO has the best TV shows around. Game of Thrones, Last Week Tonight, True Detective, Ballers, Silicon Valley, Veep and so many more. If you want access to these without a cable or satellite then you should get HBO Now.

To the pleasure of millions, the HBO Now app performed quite well in high-stakes situations (Game of Thrones episodes). You can try it for 30 days but if you want full access after that you'll need to pay $14.99 a month. That's the most expensive app on this list but for the quality of new shows, it cannot be matched.

You can't beat the original content from HBO Now / © AndroidPIT

Google Play

Google Play lets you stream TV shows or movies directly from its app. All you need to do is head into the Entertainment section of Google Play and you should see a selection of movies and TV Shows to stream.

Google Play streaming services offer a wide selection of content at reasonable prices. But unlike other streaming companies on this list, you are not able to get a monthly subscription for unlimited access. You have to purchase all the content directly.

Google Play has a good selection but no monthly unlimited option / © AndroidPIT

