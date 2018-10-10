The best Playstation 4, PS4 Pro, PSVR deals available right now
Looking to get a new PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro? You can get fantastic deals on Sony's popular games console if you know where to check, especially when combined with a bundle of games or accessories. To help you in your bargain hunting, these are the best deals on the PS4, PS4 Pro and PSVR that we've spotted around the web.
Jump to:
- Best deals for the PlayStation 4
- Best deals for the PlayStation 4 Pro
- Best deals with PS VR
- Best UK deals
Best deals for the PlayStation 4
Production of the original PS4 has been replaced by PS4 Slim models, which can generally be found for around $300 (for the 500GB version). The svelte console itself is smaller, lighter and more efficient than the older PS4, but isn't more expensive than the fat version.
Gamestop
Gamestop's absolute best deals naturally apply to pre-owned and refurbished models. If you're not too fussy about getting a model directly from the factory, this is the place to snag a bargain.
- Pre-owned PS4 Past and Future Warfare Blast from the Past System Bundle for $275 500GB with Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Pre-owned PS4 Best of RPG Blast from the Past System Bundle for $299 500GB with The Witcher 3, Diablo 3 and Bloodbourne
- PS4 500GB refurbished for $260
- PS4 Slim with 1TB for $299
Walmart
If you're looking to just straight-up buy a new PS4, Walmart's usually got you covered for less.
Amazon
Amazon doesn't always have the lowest prices, but you're going to want to watch out for sales and special offers, especially for Prime members.
Best deals for the PlayStation 4 Pro
The PS4 Pro is an upgraded version of the PlayStation 4 with improved hardware to enable 4K rendering and improved PlayStation VR performance, including a higher-end GPU and a higher CPU clock. Currently, this is the best gaming device Sony has to offer on the market.
Gamestop
- PS4 Pro refurbished for $379
- PS4 Pro God of War Limited Edition for $399 includes a limited edition design console + controller, and the latest God of War title
- PS4 Pro Monster Hunter World Limited Edition for $450 includes a limited edition design console + controller, and the game Monster Hunter World (disc and digital content)
Walmart
Best buy
- PS4 Pro 1TB Limited Edition Marvel's Spider-Man Console Bundle for $700 This offer includes PS4 Pro in limited edition red color and both the physical game copy and the deluxe digital download.
Best deals with PS VR
Sony hasn't neglected fans of virtual reality and the PS VR remains an affordable entry point into AAA VR gaming for PS4 and Pro owners. The best PS VR details come bundling with compatible games so you can jump right into the virtual action.
PlayStation
- PSVR with camera, Move controllers, Creed: Rise to Glory and SUPERHOT VR for $349.99
- PSVR with camera, Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss for $299.99
Gamestop
Walmart
- Refurbished PS4 Slim VR Starter Bundle for $700 Includes Doom VFR, Skyrim VR, VR Worlds and Gran Turismo IV
Best UK deals
Naturally, we haven't forgotten the bargain-hunters of Dear Old Blighty. Here's a selection of tempting offers for our UK readers.
Argos
- PS4 Pro 1TB Black with God of War and a selection of other games you can pick for £349.99
- PS4 Slim 1TB with 1 free game for £299.99
GAME
- PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White Destiny 2 Game and Expansion Pass Bundle for £349.99
- PS4 1TB Champions Edition with FIFA 19 for £299.99
Currys
Have you spotted any better deals for Sony's gaming console? Let us know in the comments!
No comments