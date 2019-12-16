The 5 best RSS reader apps for Android

The golden age of RSS might be over but for some power users, these apps are still an excellent way of gathering news from multiple websites into an easy-to-read format. Not every news site still supports RSS, but many do. Here are the best RSS reader apps available for Android in 2019.

Shortcuts: Feedly Inoreader News Republic Palabre Read - Simple RSS Reader 1. Feedly Feedly is perhaps the go-to RSS reader for Android. It's the one I personally use to gather news and reviews from all the best tech sites in the world. You can pull in posts from online magazines, newspapers, and blogs, and everything is easy to organize in either a list, card, magazine or tile-only view. Feedly also supports YouTube channels and you can track keywords, brands, and companies to tailor your feed to your own reading tastes.

There are several premium plans for Feedly for those who really want to get the most out of the service. Feedly Pro adds features such as Power Search and the ability to share via LinkedIn and Hootsuite. You'll also get new articles up to 10 times faster than with the free plan, according to the company. It costs $6 a month. Feedly Pro+, which adds an AI research assistant, costs $12 per month, whilst Feedly Business costs $18 per month and adds cybersecurity tools to protect your business. Feedly - Get Smarter 2. Inoreader Inoreader is one of the most-used RSS readers for tech enthusiasts. Its main strength is how clean and light the experience is. For a clutter-free read, Inoreader is your best bet. It works a little differently than some other popular RSS readers, focusing on topics and categories rather than media outlets to pull in news.

There are also plans on offer here, too. The free plan is pretty feature-rich and comes with both day and night reading modes and the ability to save articles for later reading. The Pro Plan, which costs $50 annually, adds push notifications and an offline mode so you can read your content when you don't have an internet connection or just want to save on mobile data. Inoreader - News Reader & RSS 3. News Republic News Republic is the RSS reader for the big headlines, the viral topics, and the biggest breaking news stories. News Republic is powered by artificial inteligence and pulls stories from sources worldwide. Some of the biggest names in journalism are supported, such as CNN, Cosmopolitan, Elle, TIME, Money, Fortune, Entertainment Weekly, People, Sports Illustrated, Mashable, and USA Today. You'll also get trending videos pinged directly to your device.