Best of Netflix: the coolest shows coming in June

Netflix: What to watch in June 2018

Netflix: What to watch in June 2018 While it's not possible to do a comprehensive analysis of all the shows coming to Netflix this month, we've presented a few special recommendations below. Just want to look at the schedule? Jump ahead to a simple list of shows. For sci-fi and fantasy fans: Sense8 Finale Fans around the world lamented the cancellation of Sense8 after its second season. Jointly created by the Wachowskis (The Matrix, V for Vendetta) with J. Michael Straczynski, this smart sci-fi series in which eight strangers in eight around the world find themselves telepathically linked won many praises and cult following, though it seems like it wasn't enough of a money spinner in the long run.

Thanks to an intense petition from its enthusiastic fanbase, Sense8 has been brought back for a special 2 hour finale to give some closure to its story. While Sense8 fans will no doubt be tuning in to see what becomes of their favorite characters, newcomers to the series are encouraged to binge this cult hit from the beginning to epic finale. If you're into intelligent storytelling with a supernatural twist, you'll understand why it inspired such passionate devotion. Available: June 8 Comedy's rising star: The Break with Michelle Wolf You might have heard of Michelle Wolf after a joke of hers became the subject of much manufactured controversy after her turn at the White House Correspondents Dinner. But the former Daily Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers writer deserves to be considered on her own terms, and her new show The Break puts Wolf center stage on TV for the first time.

Don't expect much overtly political material this time though. Instead, the The Break is basically a late night (in style, obviously on Netflix, late night is whenever you feel like it) talk and variety show with sketches, gags and guests. Like most variety comedy shows, it can be a bit hit-and-miss, but all indications are that Wolf will come into her own and get to show her teeth. Availability: June 3, new episode every Sunday Glow Season 2 gets ready to shine Netflix’s dramedy series about female wrestlers in the 1980s returns for its second season this month, providing viewers plenty of leotard-studded action. Alison Brie leads as Ruth Wilder, a down-on-her-luck aspiring actress in LA, who reluctantly (at first) dons the glitter and spandex in the hope of one last chance at stardom in the world of women's wrestling.

Season 2 will no doubt build off the season 1 finale where the team shows off a successful wrestling pilot, but apart from that, all bets are off on plot. Still, expect plenty of neon spandex shenanigans, lots of fun and gags with a measured side of drama, and more great turns from the charismatic cast. Availability: June 29 The arrival of The Departed Martin Scorcese's hard-boiled, slow-burning crime thriller is finally available to chill with your Tinder date to (results not guaranteed). An American remake of the 2002 Hong Kong crime thriller Infernal Affairs. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon as infiltrators working on both sides of the law, the Academy Award winning film deserves a place on your watch list.

Expect intrigue, tension, black comedy and a pile-up of of betrayal and violence as the movie's complex plot unravels. As of the time of writing, The Departed is already ready to watch, so what are you doing tonight? Available: June 1 Star Wars: The Last Jedi The ninth Star Wars film (but the eighth episode) hyperdrive-jumps into our Netflix libraries this month, and well if you're new to the franchise, you've got some catching up to do. Maybe check out the best order to watch the Star Wars films in. For the rest of us though, the latest in the epic story of good versus evil (in space!) is now available from the comfort of our own laptop/mobile device.

Picking up where The Force Awakens left off, the film follows the war that has now broken out between the First Order and the remains of the New Republic led by General Leia's Resistance. Leia, Finn, Poe, BB-8 and co, are on the run from the First Order while, Rey attempts to convince disillusioned Luke Skywalker to teach her the ways of the Force in order to stop Kylo Ren and Snoke from conquering the galaxy. Available: June 26 Don't miss: The Toys That Made Us season 2 Technically, this documentary debuted its second season at the end of May, but makes the list virtue of us not having had one before. The Toys That Made Us is one of the more compelling and charming original documentaries to come out of Netflix. Rather than document exotic locales or fringe lives, it takes a detailed look at the hidden stories behind something small and domestic: the children's toys of our heyday.