Blind Test: what's the best smartphone camera for video in 2019?

The trick, however, is that we won't tell you which video comes from which smartphone. This way, we want to prevent you from taking a biased approach to the evaluation. You will receive the final result, including the reveal of which video was shot on which phone, next week.

How we filmed the videos

Granted: in our photo blind test about a month ago, the whole process was a bit simpler, so to ensure the best possible comparability, we built a small rig. It allows us to film with all four smartphones simultaneously and from almost identical angles.

For moving shots we held the rig on the sides and not on the handle, so as not to disadvantage the upper smartphones with a larger lever / © AndroidPIT

We set the highest possible resolution for all smartphones, namely 4K at a refresh rate of 30 fps. If available, we deactivated HDR recording and recorded with codec H.264. The resulting original clips have been cut to exactly the same length in Adobe Premiere. We show each video first in its original size and then in several enlargements. So you can get an idea of what the video looks like on your TV at home and on a small display on the go.

We then exported it as H.264 MP4 at approx. 40 MBit per second. In the comparison videos below, you can see the clips in 4K resolution on YouTube. Certainly: the videos go through two transcoding cycles by exporting them to Adobe Premiere and uploading them to YouTube. This may not be ideal, but experience has shown that the bottlenecks in image quality are still by far the smallest smartphone sensors.

A hint before you start: due to the slightly different hardware requirements of smartphones, it is often quite easy to determine at least one or the other model based on the image angle. Nevertheless, we would like to ask you at this point to take an unbiased approach to the recordings and not to spoil the guessing game for the other readers in the comments. Thank you very much.

Scene 1: testing the main camera

Let's start with the main camera - which you will probably use most often in practice. In addition to the choice of the correct exposure in this light backlighting scenario, the reproduction of skin tones is particularly interesting.

Video 1.1