Huawei P30 Pro hands-on: the camera is key

Huawei's smartphone division is riding on a wave of success that picked up speed last year with the introduction of the P20 series. However, Huawei is not resting on its laurels, it is literally reaching for the stars with the new P30 Pro . In our first hands-on review of the Huawei P30 Pro, you can find out what technical refinements the Chinese manufacturer tries to impress smartphone users with.

Putting color variants aside, the Huawei P30 Pro is a pretty large smartphone. The reason is that Huawei has given the new smartphone a 6.47-inch AMOLED panel with curved edges. And to give the P30 Pro a slimmer profile, the edges on the back are also curved.

For its successor, the Huawei P30 Pro, the Chinese brand is expanding the gradient variety. Instead of one, there are now three dazzling variants. The palette ranges from classic black to Permute White, Breathing Crystal, Amber Sunlight and Aurora. The availability of the colors varies from region to region. In Germany, for example, there will be no mother-of-pearl white.

In terms of looks and feel, a lot has changed for Huawei's flagships in recent years. The Chinese manufacturer has shown a lot of courage, especially when it came to colors. And that courage was rewarded with a total of 16 million Huawei P20 and P20 Pro sales in 2018. The Twilight color variant sold best in the UK, Italy and Portugal.

The notch on the P30 Pro has also become much smaller. The reason for that is that Huawei has decided not to use the facial recognition camera found on the Mate 20 Pro . In addition, you will not find a conventional telephone loudspeaker. Instead, Huawei makes the display oscillate and uses part of it as a loudspeaker. Unfortunately, we could not test the call quality of these speakers during our hands-on, but we will do that as soon as we have our review device in the office.

For the display of the P30 Pro, Huawei has opted only for Full HD+, but despite the huge screen diagonal of 6.47 inches, the picture appears very clear. The AMOLED technology also ensures intense colors and very good black values, which are typical for this type of panel.

There hardly are any surprises when it comes to software, as Huawei naturally uses its own manufacturer's user interface EMUI on the P30 Pro. It's available in version 9.1 on the P30 Pro and is, of course, based on Android 9.1 . The internal hardware is just as unspectacular.

The basic technical platform for the Huawei P30 Pro is supplied by the Mate 20 Pro. The Kirin 980 SoC , including dual NPU, Mali G76 MP10 GPU, 8GB of RAM and depending on the variant you choose internal storage of 128/ 256 or 512 GB is available. If you want to expand the memory, you'll have to use the new Nano SD card, just like with the Mate 20 Pro. These are currently only available from Huawei itself. With this hardware under the hood, the Huawei P30 Pro should be on a par with the Mate 20 Pro in terms of performance.

Huawei P30 Pro camera

Since the P9, Huawei's P-Series has stood for smartphones designed for photography. This is also the case with the P30 Pro. The main camera now consists of four image capturing components.

40 MP Super Spectrum Sensor with a focal length of 27 mm, an aperture of f1.6 and optical image stabilization

20 MP Ultrawide camera (over 120 degrees FOV) with a focal length of 16 mm, f2.4

8 MP zoom camera (5x optical 10x hybrid) with a focal length of 125mm, f3.4 OIS

Time of Flight camera for depth information

In order to not only chase megapixels, large apertures and even more camera units, Huawei has considered breaking traditions with old image sensors. The new Super Spectrum Sensor is a typical image sensor with Bayer filter, but to increase light sensitivity already on the sensor level, the green pixels have been exchanged for yellow ones.

On the left the classic Bayer filter with red, green and blue. Right: Huawei's SuperSpectrum Sensor, where green pixel are replaced by yellow. / © AndroidPIT

The result becomes apparent in the insane ISO value of 409,600. For comparison: the Huawei P20 Pro or even a Canon 5D Mark IV reach a maximum ISO value of 102,400. Only a Sony Alpha A7S Mark II with a full-frame sensor achieves this crazy ISO value.

But why didn't any other manufacturer, no matter if it was a smartphone or a full-fledged camera, just use yellow pixels instead of green ones? And why change the familiar Bayer filter when it has proven its worth over the decades? Because the effort involved in development, production and also in everyday life was probably too high for the recalculation of the green component. Huawei, therefore, has to recalculate the green color information missing from the raw sensor data with the help of signal processors and software. At first glance, it seems to be quite successful during our short hands-on time.

With three cameras, the P30 Pro captures any subject, near or far. / © AndroidPIT

From panorama, to tele and macro photography - everything is included

The new Super Spectrum Sensor is only one innovation on the Huawei P30 Pro. It has also adopted the 20 MP Ultrawide Sensor from the Mate 20 Pro. Thanks to a viewing angle of more than 120 degrees, panorama-like images can be captured. This camera unit can also be used to take macro shots where the subject is only 2.5 cm in front of it. The Time of Flight sensor allows you to take beautiful pictures with depth-of-field effects.

It gets exciting with the new telephoto unit. Since the zoom lenses consist of several lens elements, Huawei had to opt for an unusual design, otherwise the camera projection would have been higher than desired. The trick lies in a prism that is placed in front of the actual lens. This deflects the incident light at 90 degrees so that it drifts onto a correspondingly placed sensor. The trick is not entirely new, because OPPO presented such a solution as a technology preview at MWC 2017 and announced series availability at MWC 2019. The Huawei solution includes a 5x optical zoom, up to 10x hybrid zoom and even a 50x digital zoom. The zoom lens has an optical image stabilizer to minimize blurring.

Finally, the Master AI can be activated or deactivated directly from the camera app. / © AndroidPIT

During our hands-on time it was possible to test the functions, but since these smartphones were pre-release devices with not yet final software, we can not present you any photos taken with the Huawei P30 Pro at this time. However, we will do that as soon as possible after receiving our review device.

At first glance, everything seems pleasing. In the camera app you can now immediately decide whether you want to take a photo with the support of artificial intelligence or not. Gone are the days when you had to immerse yourself in the settings of the app to deactivate the Master-AI.