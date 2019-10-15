Google Pixel 4 (XL) hands-on review: more than just an Android smartphone

Here they are now, the 2019 Google Pixel smartphones. The two smartphones from Google are called the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. With these two smartphones, Google not only wants to crown itself the camera king still, but also to prove a piece of innovative power again, which with the Solis chip Google gives us a glimpse into a contactless smartphone future.

Google Pixel 4 design and build quality Well, what can we say about Google Pixel 4 (XL) when it comes to looks? Google had already officially published the design of the latest Pixel generation before the launch. The dual camera sits on the back in a square in the upper left corner. Similarities to the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max can only be seen in the position of the camera module. Meeting of the generations: Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 4 XL / © AndroidPIT What was not to be recognized on the official Google pictures, is that Google kept the frame of the smartphones in all color versions in matte black. In addition, the Pixels are now both in 19:9 format and therefore sit better in the hand. Subjectively, the matte finish of the frame and the back of the Clearly White version of Pixel 4 XL helps to make it more comfortable to hold. The color-contrasting on/off button is retained / © AndroidPIT It is interesting to note that no fingerprint sensor can be found anywhere, unlike on the Pixel 3 or 3a, where the fingerprint sensor was on the back, nor is there a fingerprint sensor under the display. Google is thus the second manufacturer after Apple to completely dispense with this biometric signature for unlocking its smartphones.

Google Pixel 4 display As mentioned before, the Pixel 4 is available in two display sizes. The conventional Google Pixel 4 comes with a 5.7-inch OLED panel and an FHD+ resolution, while the Pixel 4 XL comes with a 6.3-inch OLED panel with QHD+. Both displays offer HDR support and a refresh rate of up to 90 Hertz. Google calls these displays from its Smooth Display. With this display, Google is on par with the current OnePlus 7T generation or gaming smartphones such as the ASUS ROG Phone II. As with the competition, the maximum refresh rate can be limited to 60 Hertz if required. No display major differences on the two new Pixel 4 smartphones / © AndroidPIT What's striking about the display is that Google does without a notch on both Pixel 4 smartphones. Instead, there is a slightly wider upper display frame. You can find out exactly what is behind it in the following section.

Google Pixel 4 special features There are situations in everyday life where you are reluctant or even unable to take your smartphone into your hand. When you knead dough with both hands, have just come out of the garden with dirty hands or other similar situations. Of course, you could think that a Pixel smartphone could be operated with the help of your voice, but also with voice control, there are situations where it is not appropriate to use it. With Motion Sense, Google now fills this operating gap. The heart of Motion Sense is a new radar chip named Soli. This first appeared five years ago and sprang from Google's Advance Technolgy and Project unit. If ATAP doesn't tell you anything, then maybe Project ARA, the modern smartphone that never saw the light of day, or the smart denim jacket that Google designed in collaboration with Levis. With the integration of the Soli Radar chip in the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, ATAP is emerging from the scene and dares to become a mass-produced product. What is Motion Sense? With the help of the Soli Radar chip, movements can be perceived and translated into corresponding commands on the smartphone. In a video published five years ago, the Solis team shows which functions can be implemented with it.

In the Pixel 4, Google hides the Soli Radar Chip in the wider upper screen frame, next to the complicated sensor and camera system for the Face Unlock technology. Will it be possible to write on a Pixel 4 without stylus in the future? / © Google But be careful, Soli is still in its infancy and you should not set too high an expectation in Motion Sense. During our hands-on, it was no problem to skip an audio track forwards or backward with a swipe movement on Spotify, but the volume control has to be adjusted with the buttons. Google has finished the Motion Sense API so far, but it's still in a closed stage, which simply means that it hasn't yet been revealed to all app developers. It is not yet known when the API will be released to everyone. If a light strip is visible on the upper display frame, the app can be controlled with Motion Sense / © AndroidPIT The potential of Motion Sense and the Soli Chip can already be seen on the picture with the sensors, because 'No Hands' is written. Maybe it's just my fantasies getting the better of me, but maybe Google could use Soli in the future to enter handwriting without a stylus. I could also imagine that Soli and Motion Sense will play a big role in the plans for Android Auto for cars. For the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, there will be special wallpapers with Motion Sense / © AndroidPIT Altogether I think Soli is the star of the Pixel 4 because the radar chip is not only used for Motion Sense, but also for Face Unlock. Using facial recognition, the Soli Chip can support this to such an extent that it detects via radar whether a face is approaching the smartphone and only then activates the hardware responsible for the actual facial recognition. How well the Face Unlock system works, we will find out for you when we do our final review.

Google Pixel 4 software When it comes to software, the Pixel 4 and its larger sister model are of course equipped with Android 10. But there are a few subtle differences, which are of course also coupled to the hardware installed in new phones. First and foremost is the camera app, but we'll get to that later. But there are also other software components, which for the time being will be exclusive to the Pixel 4 series, but will later be rolled out on older Pixel generations. One of the first is a revised Google Assistant. Instead of sending the voice commands to the cloud, Google moves the voice components onto the smartphone. This should ensure more security, but also faster interaction possibilities. Since the respective software component is also available on the smartphone, this part will initially only be available in English. However, during our hands-on session, we were assured that other languages would be coming as soon as possible. Convert speech to text The two other software components of the Pixel 4 also revolve around the spoken word. Firstly, thanks to Live Caption, spoken audio data is converted into subtitles directly on the device. This function is also temporarily limited to the English language. The new audio recorder will also be able to convert speech into text, so that an interview is converted into a transcript while it is still being recorded, for example. The transcript is connected to the audio file and you can search in the text and will also be taken directly to the respective place of the audio recording. Live Caption is a dream for journalists! / © AndroidPIT

Google Pixel 4 performance As far as hardware is concerned, Google of course has to provide sufficient performance with all the tricks and features of the Pixel 4 series. Inside both Pixel 4 models, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 sits with 6GB of RAM and either 64 or 128GB of internal storage. Even though Qualcomm already has a 5G modem and you can combine it with the Snapdragon 855 without any problems, Google does not support 5G. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL should come close to a Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or a Huawei P30 Pro when it comes to pure performance.

Google Pixel 4 camera For a long time, Google was able to defend itself against the multi-eyed competition from Samsung, Apple and above all Huawei with a single main camera. The reason for this is Google's camera software and the corresponding algorithms. With the two new Pixel 4 smartphones, Google is now jumping onto the bandwagon of multi-camera setups for smartphones. But instead of immediately putting on three or more cameras, Google is content with two that are composed as follows: A 12.2-megapixel standard wide-angle camera with 1.4 μm large pixels, autofocus with dual pixel phase detection, OIS and EIS and an aperture of f/1.7

A 16-megapixel telephoto camera with 1.0 pixels μm, autofocus with phase detection, OIS and EIS, spectral and flicker sensor and f/2.4 f-stop, angle of coverage: 52° With the front camera, Google has gone with a sensor with an 8-megapixel resolution, fixed focus, 1.22 μm large pixels and an aperture of f/2.0. But as previously written, the magic of Google's camera is not in the hardware, but in the software. For the Pixel 4, Google first improves the night mode and integrates an astrophotography mode into it. Here 15 images with long exposures are taken and merged to create an impressive starry sky. It is best to take pictures with a tripod, as the astro mode starts automatically as soon as the smartphone is held still. The camera hardware is not so important for the Pixel, much more important is the software / © AndroidPIT With HDR+ recordings, the new Pixel Neural Core intervenes so that you immediately get the HDR+ preview on the display. In very difficult situations, you can use two different exposures within the image thanks to Dual Exposure. An example of a situation where this double exposure is useful when you want to take backlight shots of a person. Since the person is usually much too dark here, you can expose the area differently. Dual Exposure can help with such shots / © AndroidPIT Another highlight in the camera app of the Pixel 4 series is the new telephoto camera. Finally, the depth of field effects show real depth. As soon as the areas around the main motif have been blurred with intensity, the Pixel 4 camera now also recognizes the depth information, so that much more realistic bokeh effects can be created. All of this sounds like a really great smartphone camera, but the hands-on time was very tight, so we will have to take a closer look at the Pixel 4 camera for our final review.

Google Pixel 4 battery With the battery, Google is somewhat more economical than its competitors from the Android world. The Pixel 4 must get by with 2,800 mAh, while the Pixel 4 XL is equipped with 3,700 mAh. Of course, both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL can also be charged wirelessly. Unfortunately, we couldn't find out during the hands-on time how well the two Pixel smartphones can hold that battery life. However, we will be able to provide benchmark values as well as everyday values in the final test.

Google Pixel 4 technical specifications Screen size: 5.8 in Android version: 10 - Q Internal storage: 64 GB

128 GB Removable storage: Not available Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Number of cores: 8