The best smartphones you can buy today for under $200

You are looking for a new, cheap smartphone without a contract for less than $200? That sounds like an exciting challenge. But there are also exciting devices in the lower price segment that score points with long battery life, good cameras or robust design. We show you six good examples.

The G7 Play is the most affordable member of the Moto G7 family. Unlike the Galaxy A20e, it lacks the NFC chip for mobile payments. The manufacturer promises to deliver security-critical Android updates with a maximum delay of 90 days; similar to Samsung. It is also powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 632 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A20e offers amazingly good hardware for its price. In addition to an adequate chipset with no less than eight processor cores, the inexpensive smartphone also offers a dual main camera, long-range Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC for mobile payments. You can find it everywhere and even discounter supermarkets have it in their range from time to time.

The cheap Nokia 3.2 wants to lure with its large display and battery. However, the performance is clearly lower than that of the G7 Play. The inexpensive smartphone still uses the old micro-USB port, Bluetooth 4.2 instead of 5.0 and the fingerprint sensor is missing. Although, there is NFC and you can use two SIM cards and a MicroSD card at the same time.

Huawei P smart (2019)

In our test for the Huawei P smart (2019) we made a judgment: the Huawei P Smart 2019 offers very good value for money, but also has some shortcomings: the photo quality leaves much to be desired and the sound is also meager. If you are an Instagram addict and want to share lots of photos with your family, friends or followers, this is not the smartphone for you.

The P smart (2019) weakens with the camera. / © AndroidPIT

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

The display quality of the inexpensive mid-range smartphone kind of set a new standard in this price range, and it's only otherwise similarly high-resolution in the Huawei P smart (2019) (above). The next special feature is the triple main camera with a maximum of 48 megapixels. Thanks to the decent mid-range chipset Snapdragon 665, lots of memory and fast LTE and Wi-Fi standards, the device can feel as fast as with expensive top models. Unfortunately, NFC is missing for contactless payments.

The Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro are very affordable. / © AndroidPIT

Realme 5

The biggest battery, biggest display and most cameras in a low-cost smartphone, Realme will give you the real thing. The 64GB version of the Realme 5 is occasionally available for under $200. Since it otherwise only differs in details from the Redmi Note 8 shown above, the price you can find one for is key here.

The Realme offers good hardware for a low price. / © AndroidPIT

Buy a smartphone with a carrier contract

Under certain circumstances, smartphones with a contract can effectively be cheaper than buying a cheap smartphone and concluding a separate contract for the duration of the contract. That presupposes, of course, that you...

... can terminate your current contract now

(optional) can transfer your phone number into the new contract

your desired smartphone and the desired contract in a bundle for the entire term of the contract costs less than a smartphone and contract separately

Most smartphones that you buy with a contract are equipped with the same software as smartphones without a contract. You don't have to worry about provider branding, at least with the big brands. At best, individual apps are downloaded if the smartphone recognizes the SIM card of a particular provider. Security updates are also delivered by most providers as quickly as by unlocked smartphones.

Buying a used smartphone

If it doesn't have to be a new smartphone, the choice is much greater and the quality is also better. Because in the Amazon warehouse deals or when looking for refurbished devices on eBay, you can find high-end smartphones of the past years for less than $200 (such as the Huawei Mate 10 Pro). Some of these are of higher quality than the models shown above. However, different rules apply here in terms of the warranty. Many of these devices have traces of use, but these should be mentioned in the article description.

What are your recommendations for buying a cheap smartphone? Share your tips with us and the whole AndroidPIT community in the comments.