The best smartphones you can buy today for under $200
You are looking for a new, cheap smartphone without a contract for less than $200? That sounds like an exciting challenge. But there are also exciting devices in the lower price segment that score points with long battery life, good cameras or robust design. We show you six good examples.
In this article we will present these smartphone models to you:
Smartphones under $200
|Released
|Android
|RAM
|Storage
|Camera (Rear/front)
|Display
|Battery
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy A20e
|04/2019
|9
|3GB
|32 GB
|13+5/8 MP
|5,8", 1.560x720
|3,000 mAh
|$171
|Motorola Moto G7 Play
|02/2019
|9
|2GB
|32 GB
|13/8 MP
|5,7", 1.512x720
|3,000 mAh
|$155
|Nokia 3.2
|02/2019
|9
|3GB
|32 GB
|13/8 MP
|6,3", 1.520x720
|4,000 mAh
|$179
|Huawei P Smart (2019)
|01/2019
|9
|3GB
|64 GB
|13+2/8 MP
|6,1", 2.340x1.080
|3,400 mAh
|$150
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
|10/2019
|9
|4GB
|64 GB
|48+8+2/13 MP
|6,3", 2.340x1.080
|4,000 mAh
|$190
|Realme 5
|08/2019
|9
|3GB
|64 GB
|12+8+2+2/13 MP
|6,5", 1.600x720
|5,000 mAh
|$150
Samsung Galaxy A20e
The Samsung Galaxy A20e offers amazingly good hardware for its price. In addition to an adequate chipset with no less than eight processor cores, the inexpensive smartphone also offers a dual main camera, long-range Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC for mobile payments. You can find it everywhere and even discounter supermarkets have it in their range from time to time.
Motorola Moto G7 Play
The G7 Play is the most affordable member of the Moto G7 family. Unlike the Galaxy A20e, it lacks the NFC chip for mobile payments. The manufacturer promises to deliver security-critical Android updates with a maximum delay of 90 days; similar to Samsung. It is also powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 632 chipset.
Nokia 3.2
The cheap Nokia 3.2 wants to lure with its large display and battery. However, the performance is clearly lower than that of the G7 Play. The inexpensive smartphone still uses the old micro-USB port, Bluetooth 4.2 instead of 5.0 and the fingerprint sensor is missing. Although, there is NFC and you can use two SIM cards and a MicroSD card at the same time.
Huawei P smart (2019)
In our test for the Huawei P smart (2019) we made a judgment: the Huawei P Smart 2019 offers very good value for money, but also has some shortcomings: the photo quality leaves much to be desired and the sound is also meager. If you are an Instagram addict and want to share lots of photos with your family, friends or followers, this is not the smartphone for you.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
The display quality of the inexpensive mid-range smartphone kind of set a new standard in this price range, and it's only otherwise similarly high-resolution in the Huawei P smart (2019) (above). The next special feature is the triple main camera with a maximum of 48 megapixels. Thanks to the decent mid-range chipset Snapdragon 665, lots of memory and fast LTE and Wi-Fi standards, the device can feel as fast as with expensive top models. Unfortunately, NFC is missing for contactless payments.
Realme 5
The biggest battery, biggest display and most cameras in a low-cost smartphone, Realme will give you the real thing. The 64GB version of the Realme 5 is occasionally available for under $200. Since it otherwise only differs in details from the Redmi Note 8 shown above, the price you can find one for is key here.
Buy a smartphone with a carrier contract
Under certain circumstances, smartphones with a contract can effectively be cheaper than buying a cheap smartphone and concluding a separate contract for the duration of the contract. That presupposes, of course, that you...
- ... can terminate your current contract now
- (optional) can transfer your phone number into the new contract
- your desired smartphone and the desired contract in a bundle for the entire term of the contract costs less than a smartphone and contract separately
Most smartphones that you buy with a contract are equipped with the same software as smartphones without a contract. You don't have to worry about provider branding, at least with the big brands. At best, individual apps are downloaded if the smartphone recognizes the SIM card of a particular provider. Security updates are also delivered by most providers as quickly as by unlocked smartphones.
Buying a used smartphone
If it doesn't have to be a new smartphone, the choice is much greater and the quality is also better. Because in the Amazon warehouse deals or when looking for refurbished devices on eBay, you can find high-end smartphones of the past years for less than $200 (such as the Huawei Mate 10 Pro). Some of these are of higher quality than the models shown above. However, different rules apply here in terms of the warranty. Many of these devices have traces of use, but these should be mentioned in the article description.
What are your recommendations for buying a cheap smartphone? Share your tips with us and the whole AndroidPIT community in the comments.
The HTC Desire 816 is a impressive phone with dual front speakers an amazing display which is 5.5 in by the way and a even better camera front and back! Highly recommend this phone!
oh and its got the lollipop update and is on the list to receive marshmallow update!
Zte grand X max+ through Cricket wireless. $169 for a 6 inch screened beast.
Tsch, tcsh,tcsh you poor Americans only know Samsung, LG,Motorola Asus . Whereas there are uncountable models here in Asia with myriad of combination of specifications but most of them comes with SDCard and sells much much lower than USD 200. The only reason you guys got stung is that you bought without asking if it is ROW ( Rest of the World) version or CN ( China only) version.
The G3 is awesome just saying..
Great Article
However the s4 came with 16GB minimum (you wrote 8GB)
unless you mean the usable storage memory with was about 9GB
Well spotted, sir!
Excellent recommendations - it's surprising how good an android phone you can get for $200 or less these days. We are almost to the point where $600 flagships are only really different from $200 phones by cosmetic design and better camera.
Lenovo K3 Note, Honor 4x Meizu M2 Note, Xiaomi Mi 4i also very good option under $200 if you can get one in US of course.