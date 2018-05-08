7 free SMS apps: make the most of your unlimited texts
Not everybody uses WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger: there are some instances where a good old SMS message is still preferred. We've gathered a list of the best apps for doing just that.
Many of you probably have unlimited texts as part of your data plan but let's face it, they don't get much use with apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook messenger being so popular. Perhaps you want to ditch Facebook and WhatsApp following the data privacy issues. It makes sense then, to download an SMS app to have a better texting experience with improved security, customization, and more.
Jump to:
- Best SMS app for themes
- Best SMS app for customization
- Easiest to use SMS app
- Best SMS app for multiple devices
- Most secure texting app
- Best looking interface
- The best all-rounder
Best for themes: GO SMS Pro
GO SMS Pro is a great all-inclusive texting app. It really helps you get the most out of those unlimited texting plans. There are some advertisements, but often you need to click on the advertisement-animation feature to see them. You have some excellent features but the best part of this app is the themes and stickers.
The themes on the GO SMS Pro app are really well designed and integrate well with its interface. You need to download each from Google Play but once you do they are easy to set up. Many of them are free but if you want specialized ones, you need to pay extra.
The 'Delay to send' option is a good idea to activate just in case you make a mistake. This happens a lot; I've had plenty of messages I sent I wanted to quickly get back. If you've ever accidentally sent a swear word to a contact then you probably want use the blacklist function so it doesn't go, well...you get the point.
Best for customization: Handcent Next SMS
It takes a few minutes to get set up but Handcent Next SMS has some excellent customization features that give you a seamless personalized experience, making texting enjoyable and is similar to messenger apps like WhatsApp or WeChat.
You'll notice that it is a really clean experience. It feels like you can move quickly though its functions without clutter everywhere distracting you. It also has features like festive e-cards or text messages for birthdays or holidays. You can even get some inspiration from heartfelt messages made public by other texters.
The customization features really make Handcent shine and we highly recommend you take advantage of them. You can use a skin for their interface and there are a few good ones to choose from, which they update frequently. There are some pretty neat themes too. The in-text customization features really keep you coming back because they change the way you interact with texting in general.
Best for simplicity: Android Messages
We're not fans of Hangouts, which complicates the simple process of sending texts, but Android Messenger is another story. It makes use of many of Hangouts' finer qualities while cutting out the clutter. Messenger has an eye-soothing interface and, as well as sending texts, you can take photos and record audio messages from within the app.
It's a typical Google app in that it nails the essentials of what it should do.
Best for multiple devices: MySMS
MySMS comes garlanded with rave reviews from press and users alike. It's available for Windows, Mac and web browsers as well as Android, which means you can post from a computer or tablet using your Android phone's number.
It supports group messaging and MMS, message scheduling, message export and backup, and connects with services such as Evernote, Dropbox and Google Drive. Many of the advanced features require a premium membership, but at just US$9.99 per year, MySMS is hardly going to break the bank.
Best for security: Signal Private Messenger
If you like to err on the side of caution, it's hard to overlook Signal Private Messenger. It's super secure – you can't even take screenshots of the app. Signal Private Messenger (also known as TextSecure) encrypts your personal communications with end-to-end encryption protocols as soon as you register your number.
As you may recall, the NSA has a habit of intercepting SMS content as it passes through data centers. Signal only handles encrypted content so your messages are safe in transit. All of your attachments are also encrypted.
Best for comprehensive service: chomp SMS
chomp SMS has been around for a long time, and has become one of the most popular Android SMS apps. Its features include a huge array of emojis, passcode app lock, message locks, intense privacy options, blacklists and quick reply popups, not to mention a ton of customization options, plus it offers Pushbullet and Android Wear compatibility.
Best looking: QKSMS
QKSMS is one of the prettiest SMS apps we've seen, offering Material Design plus a range of themes, night mode, customization, quick replies, group messaging, message scheduling and more in an ad-free environment. The basic app is free but if you want to unlock all the color options and advanced features, you can get premium mode in exchange for a US$1.99 in-app purchase.
Best all-rounder: EvolveSMS
EvolveSMS is the Google-inspired SMS app that we wish Hangouts was. EvolveSMS is feature-packed, with support for multimedia messages (including GIFs) and even smartwatch compatibility. The default orange interface looks great, but you can also grab more themes if you're willing to drop a little coin for the customization pack.
Swiping between conversations and a navigation drawer make it a breeze to navigate, and there are plenty of free pre-loaded customization options. If you want an SMS app that does everything, go with Evolve.
Do you use your unlimited texts? Do you prefer any of these apps to WhatsApp or messenger? Let us know in the comments below.
For those who prefer short SMS messages, these applications are interesting. For messaging, there must be other applications that meet multiple criteria.
invi should definitely be on this list, their UI is super clean and it has some really cool features like a built in meme maker.
With Snapchats evolution into a basic kind of AR, overlaying stuff onto things that are not your face i.e. real world settings- they have paved the way for storytelling that is visual and imaginative -definitely fun. Along similar lines, Augray just launched the worlds first AR messenger app Tada Time that seems to take this capability much further. They also enables you to create and customize 3D avatars of yourself and pop them into the real world so its both imaginative and personal. I tried it out - the vanity factor of having one’s own avatars makes it pretty addictive, but I’ve also had fun making avatars of other people and sharing with them :) .
Back to Chomp after trying Textra, only because Textra failed to "translate" emojis from my one big emoji contact's Samsung stock app into the iOS style emoji pack on my phone - received unicode symbols instead. Chomp shows her Android emojis perfectly as iOS, but Textra not so (?)
Yes you have missed Microsoft's SMS organizer. Best in SMS auto categorization, auto reminder creation, however not much intuitive UI.
I use sms mostly for official communications and stuff, and my job means I receive hundreds of text messages every day.
I find SMS Organizer particularly useful ( search for SMS organizer by trailblaze in playstore) - it lets me create my own folders for sms, so I can easily organize my inbox. It can automatically move sms to these folders (once I create the appropriate rule), and even delete sms automatically once set the rules properly.
Definitely add invi to this list! I've been using it for a few weeks and i can easily say its the best text messaging experience I've ever had.
Best Texting APPS for Android
Download Connect! Messenger which is the world's most fastest and secure app and free of cost and it can also connect you with the telegram users.
I like messaging app that came with my phone just fine, but I am not getting notifications anymore. May have something to do with using a user profile instead of owner profile - long story. Does anyone think an app like google messenger would give me notifications when I get a text, and not have the same glitch? I dont use MSM much. I juzt need for regular old texts. I have FB messenger. Will I need to shut that down?
Hi Tom Drummer
On newer versions of Android - only one app can receive a sms
Pls & Pls how can I make one of the free texting app work on my BlackBerry 10 OS eg mysms, mighty text, & QKSMS etc......
Nice app thanks for the info
Go SMS Pro is horrible. I just downloaded it and it was the worst. ADS EVERYWHERE!
Want to change theme? $1.99
Want to change font? $1.99
Want to add features? $1.99
Want to customize your experience? $1.99
Want to remove ads? $7.99
NO? Then deal with cluttered and confusing layouts jammed packed with ads until you pay for something.
I used to like it, the free version because of the individual ringtones for people. Then it started more aggressive Ads. Like Videos that just start playing, even when the phone is sleeping or charging. Now looking for a replacement.