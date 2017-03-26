The best Android tablet games you have to try

If you want the best gaming experience on Android, then you'll want to play on an Android tablet. Playing some games on a phone just doesn't compare to playing them on a larger display. But which Play Store titles are best suited to tablets? Find out below in our list of the best Android tablet games.

Best Android game for tablets

Color Switch

Color Switch is the best example of a pivotal point in Android gaming. At a glance, this is a ridiculous title: you tap the display repeatedly to bounce a ball up the screen. Again. And again. And again. That said, this is the kind of game which is perfectly suited to the medium: the simple shapes and colors, and the one-tap gameplay are so staggeringly intuitive that you can't help but keep playing.

In Color Switch, you bounce this ball through a series of rotating boundaries. The ball can only pass through a boundary of the same color and each time it passes, the ball changes color. So, to get a high-score, keep the ball airborne and passing through like-colored shapes. It's both as easy as it sounds and frustratingly difficult.

It has been updated a number of times with new features, but the raw gameplay is still as addictive as ever. You owe it to yourself to try Color Switch.

Color Switch is our current favorite Android tablet game. / © ANDROIDPIT

Best strategy game for tablets

Deus Ex Go

When we reviewed Deus Ex Go, we called it a 'strong continuation of the series'. What it actually is, is one of the best examples of turn-based strategy on Android.

In this title, you must direct protagonist Adam Jensen around a grid, evading and disabling enemies to reach the end of each stage. These levels act as puzzles which must be solved in certain ways to progress. This is not like Deus Ex's console counterparts, this has been built ground up for mobile, so don't expect the same number of options to approach situations. But the simplicity of its design is the reason it works so well.

It’s a smart little title that, despite its relative brevity, is one of the best strategy experiences you can have on mobile. The puzzles are complex and rewarding and it also looks great. This is an example of Android gaming done right.

Deus Ex Go is a Square Enix game built from the ground up for mobile. / © AndroidPIT

Best card game for tablets

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

Blizzard has an amazing pedigree. With World of Warcraft, Diablo, and more recently, Overwatch, under its belt, it's no surprise that Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft, looks and plays as good as it does. From the superb balance of its cards, to the excellent animations and art, Hearthstone shines throughout.

In Hearthstone you play as a wizard who must cast spells to defeat their opponent, who is tasked with the same. These spells are derived from cards which you draw and play each round. It's a tried and true formula that Blizzard has perfectly transported into a free-to-play mobile title. Best of all, it's constantly updated with more content. Don't miss it.

Hearthstone is the go-to Android card game. / © AndroidPIT

Best open-world game for tablets

Minecraft: Pocket Edition

If you haven’t heard of Minecraft by now, you must have been living under a rock. Or a block. Minecraft is the smash hit game from Mojang, which focuses on letting you build. Build what, exactly? Almost anything.

Minecraft provides a huge sandbox for you to play in. You mine blocks to gather materials, craft items, create huge structures, dig caves and fight off zombies. The number of possibilities available in its procedurally generated worlds is endless. Check out some of the most impressive creations ever made in the PC version at the link.

Minecraft is ideally played on a larger device because it requires lots of item management and swapping between materials in your inventory, and this can be done far more precisely on a tablet than on a smartphone.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition provides endless possibilities for creation. / © ANDROIDPIT

Best board game for tablets

Talisman

Some say playing a board game on a tablet is a crime, and as a board game fan, I tend to agree, but there are exceptions to this rule. Playing a board game on Android is a great way to test drive a game before you purchase a physical copy because they are far cheaper than the real thing.

Ticket to Ride and Catan are good examples of this, but I highly recommend Talisman for a deeper game experience. Some people argue that it's purely a roll-and-move board game and that it doesn’t require much strategy, but that's up for debate. What I can say with some certainty, however, is that it's a blast to play, with the 'dice with death' part being particularly nerve-racking.

Hit me up in the comments or Twitter if you want to argue about how good Talisman is.

The digital version of Talisman is one of the better board game ports on Android. / © ANDROIDPIT

Best racing game for tablets

Asphalt Xtreme: Rally Racing

What tablet list would be complete without a racing game? Asphalt Xtreme is a Gameloft title in the long-running Asphalt series and, as the name suggests, it provides some off-road fun.

Racing games are great on tablets because, you get to hold the tablet like a steering wheel – which is always fun – and because you get to really appreciate the often-unappreciated backgrounds and scenery. The graphics are already impressive on the smartphone, but only on the tablet does it come into its own.

If you’re looking for a great racing game for your Android Tablet, this could be it.

Asphalt Xtreme is action-packed! / © ANDROIDPIT

Best music game for tablets

Deemo

Deemo is a different kind of game. Compared to most of the games on this list, Deemo is rather laid back. The music is relaxing, and the graphics are impressive. The game itself isn't exactly what it appears to be. As the difficulty increases, it becomes more and more complicated to get the right timing.

If you're not just into action, you might want to take a look at Deemo. The game is fun, has lots of great songs (40 free, and 110 in total) and it shows that tablet games don't always have to be action-packed.

Deemo gets more challenging over time. / © ANDROIDPIT

These are the games that I consider essential for your Android tablet, but this list covers just a few of the thousands of cool games that are optimized for tablets, and I’m sure everyone has their favorites. What are yours? Are there any we've missed that you think we should have included? Let us know in the comments below.