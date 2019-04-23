The best tech deals: 65% off Sennheiser Bluetooth headphones

If you are looking for today's best tech deals, you've come to the right place. Welcome to AndroidPIT deals! We've collected the best offers, hand-picked and updated daily, to bring you great savings on a wide variety of tech gadgets and products.

Jump to section:

The best tech deal of the day: Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

Sennheiser' headphones are renowned in the audio industry but typically command a daunting price. But these refurbished headphones clock in at very, very tempting $137 down from the original $400. For the price, you'll get a set of lightweight, comfortable and collapsible headphones with NoiseGard adaptive noise cancellation for your aural pleasure and a triple microphone array for clear communication.

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology, voice and touch controls, NFC pairing, smart pause and automatic on/off are all included. The item is refurbished but comes with a 90 day guarantee from Amazon.

The best deals on Amazon

Now and again, there are offers on Amazon which apply only to Prime members. However, even if you don't have Amazon Prime you can still benefit from these deals. You can simply start a free 30-day trial membership and cancel it immediately after ordering. The membership expires automatically after the trial period and you will never be charged for it.

