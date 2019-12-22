The best true wireless earbuds you can buy in 2019

True wireless headphones used to be the things of science fiction movies, but today in 2019 there's a huge selection of great earbuds without any wires. Here are the best true wireless headphones for all budgets.

Wireless Bluetooth headphones come in all different shapes and sizes, but for this article, we're focusing on the products that feature two completely wirelessly connected earbuds that you carry and recharge in a case.

Shortcuts:

Much fuss has been made about Apple's AirPods Pro, but it really is justified. the Cupertino-based company listen to consumers when going about improving the regular AirPods and has produced a product we think is pretty close to perfection:

The Apple AirPods Pro are a great all-round pair of true wireless earbuds. / © Ben Miller / AndroidPIT

Apple's true wireless headphones that currently offer the best compromise between wearing comfort, sound and battery life. There's also active noise canceling in the little white buds now and the sound quality is much improved. You'll have to pay a little more, but the AirPods Pro are the best on the market at the moment.

Following the colossal success of the WH-1000XM3, Sony brought its active noise-canceling technology to the true wireless market. They're not the sleekest or the prettiest true wireless headphones out there, but if you are all about ANC, they are the pair you should buy. Don't be expecting tranquility like you'd get from Sony's over-ear headphones, though, that's impossible. In the true wireless space though, the WF-1000XM3 are the ANC masters.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 have the best ANC in the true wireless market. / © AndroidPIT

Most true wireless headphones are not really suitable for ambitious gamers, except for the Razer Hammerheads. The gaming giant has designed and built a pair of true wireless headphones specifically for players. Unfortunately, there's no active noise-cancelation, but the Hammerheads are really loud, so you might not need it. They've also been designed for very low latency, meaning you can play your favorite games without the sound taking you out of the experience.

The Razer Hammerhead True Wireless are the best in class for gamers. / © AndroidPIT

For more than 50 years now, Cambridge Audio has been making high-quality British Hi-Fi equipment. Now, the British company has dipped its toes in the true wireless headphones business. The design might not be for everyone, but the build quality is just as high as you'd expect from this experienced audio company. The best part, though, is the sound quality. Th engineers worked on the philosophy that music is to be heard the way the artist intended it, with nothing added, and nothing taken away. As a result, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 offer one of the most balanced audio experiences on the market.

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 offer excellent sound quality. / © AndroidPIT

True wireless earbuds are typically a premium product, but the market is slowly diversifying and today there are lots of budget-friendly options out there. SoundCore, the Anker sound company, has a pair that sound great and won't hurt your bank balance. You can pick up a pair of Liberty Air for under £100 these days. For that price, these are winners.

The SoundCore Liberty are great for those on a budget. / © AndroidPIT

What are your favorite true wireless headphones available today? Let us know in the comments below.