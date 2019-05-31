The best stock Android video player alternatives

There are hundreds of video player apps clogging the Play Store , but we've done the hard work digging through them so you don't have to. Here are our choice picks for the best Android video player apps out there, each offering their own slightly unique take on the simple functionality of watching video content on your smartphone.

MX Player: for the best overall experience

MX Player is a master of the Android video player scene - it just works. It plays tons of file types, has subtitle integration, and the best on-screen gesture controls you're likely to find in an Android video player. You can pinch-to-zoom and control the volume and brightness levels just by sliding your finger up and down the screen. You can also intuitively scroll forwards or backwards through the video you are watching. The advertisements are unintrusive – they're only apparent on the pause menu – but the downside of MX Player is that you sometimes may need to manually download codecs for certain videos, which can be annoying.

VLC Player: for playing any file type

VLC player has long since been a hit on PC, and for good reason. It has great functionality and an impressive range of features - it's one of those video players that can just play anything. VLC integrates similar on-screen controls to MX Player, but it is maybe not quite as smooth.

Video Player All Format: the top rated

Video Player All Format is a professional tool for video playback. It supports all video formats, files in the 4K format and plays them in high definition. It is one of the best video players for Android smartphones and tablets. Besides all of this, the video player app prevents your private movies from being deleted or seen by other people using your device.

MoboPlayer: for stability

MoboPlayer's interface isn’t all that pretty, but it's reliable and has some nifty features that make it stand out. Mobo Player supports a 'floating windows' mode for users who quickly need to shrink their video to access something else on their device. The videos do need to be decoded before you can do this in some cases, but it's a neat feature nonetheless. It also scans your storage folders to find all of your video files when you first load it up. The actual video player itself maybe isn’t quite as nice as some of the others on the list, but it’s strong in other areas, and also contains an online video search feature, which is useful. The initially ugly interface can be customized, too.

BSPlayer: for battery efficiency

One thing BSPlayer is not, is total BS. BSPlayer comes with a very intuitive interface, making searching for your videos a breeze. It features all of the classic facets of good video players: hardware and software encoding, a huge amount of supported video formats, and built-in subtitle tracks.

It also uses hardware accelerated video playback, meaning it's not quite as much of a drain on battery as some of the other players.

To add to this, there are a number of themes and skins available for customization to spruce it up too. Another handy option is the ability to choose whether playback always begins at the start of your video or the last played part. It's a really nice video player which uses on-screen gestures for navigation – download it if you're interested.

What do you guys think? Do you know any other great Android video player alternatives?