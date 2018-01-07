Yes, CES 2018 will be exciting

The end of the year celebrations have wrapped up and CES is right around the corner. Some say the show has been less interesting for the general public in recent years, but the situation could be different this year with many surprises, including smartphones, TVs, IoT and artificial intelligence.

A more connected world with more smart devices

Yes, CES 2018 is worthy of getting excited over. Even if there's no major revolution, a lot of innovations outside of the world of smartphones and tablets will be launched, and these represent the future of the tech world. CES 2018 will focus on the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence.

These steps forward in technology may be hard to wrap your head around, since they're abstract and you cannot touch them they way you can a physical product like a phone. Nevertheless, they are just as important since their reach extends beyond the immediate tech sphere.

For the tech giants, the stakes are high, because they are competing to get their voice-controlled artificial intelligence platforms on as many devices as possible in the homes and hands of consumers. Alexa and Google Assistant will be integrated in several new devices, and brands like LG will bring new connected speakers to the market. Home automation and voice control will have a strong presence at the Las Vegas show. The use of AI in smart devices will mark the advent of a new era of smart consumer tech.

The devices of the future will be smart. © ANDROIDPIT

A new car show

Voice assistants aren't the only way to have a connected car. The next step is autonomy. The connected car is a perfect showcase for advances in AI, and it offers all the excitement that the car industry has lacked in recent years. This year, the car show trend will be more prominent at CES, with most major manufacturers (Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai, Ford, etc.) making more of an appearance on the showroom floor. Prepare to see some innovations in transportation this year.

What are you expecting from CES 2018? Are you looking forward to the show?