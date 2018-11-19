Cyber Monday is one week away! How to find the best tech deals

Cyber Monday 2018 is coming soon and we've been saving our pennies to splash on some awesome tech. This year's edition is expected to provide a great amount of incredible deals. You can find where to get the best possible ones right here. Read on to find our selection of the best Cyber Monday deals, including these fantastic offers from Amazon .

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Coined by retail research company Shop.org, Cyber Monday is viewed as the beginning of the holiday shopping season. You'll be able to find some of the best tech specials during this time.

Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday delivers huge savings and discounts on thousands of products from many of the biggest retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target. You'll also be able to find deals from some smaller retailers. We here at AndroidPIT are getting into the spirit too. We have some hand-picked deals on our homepage, so be sure to check them out.

How is Cyber Monday different from Black Friday?

The difference between these two shopping days is characterized largely by consumer behavior. More people will shop on Black Friday, but tend to spend more on Cyber Monday. There are also differences in terms of the products and deals available, but both days turn up huge savings on electronics, apparel and entertainment products.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals

Well, that would be right here on AndroidPIT. We’ll bring you the tech best deals throughout the day to help you get the hottest products at the best prices. We have some exclusive specials from vendors and manufacturers, as well as a plethora of sales on our AndroidPIT Deals Store. If that’s not enough, we’ll provide a list of places where you can go hunting on your own.

Most of the major online retailers will be running flash sales throughout the day, so if you know what you're looking for, just head over to the relevant retailers and see if the product you want is being offered.

US deals this Cyber Monday 2018

Amazon

Amazon is the king of going all out for its Cyber Monday event. The Amazon Cyber Monday landing page usually lists an overwhelming amount of discounted items. We're still waiting for Amazon to launch its official Cyber Monday deals, but stay tuned and we'll keep you posted.

Last year, Amazon has some great Cyber Monday deals on everything from VR to cleaning robots!

Over the next few days, we'll also be updating this page with the hottest online deals as they appear, so check back often to find out the best of what stores will be offering.

Best Buy

Best Buy gets its Cyber Monday party started early and, just like last year, will be running sales from Sunday 25 November. Last year there were big discounts on Sony TVs, as well as HP notebooks and Samsung's flagship smartphones.

Check back on Sunday when we will be updating this page with all of the latest Cyber Monday deals from Best Buy.

Target

Target is really into the Cyber Monday thing and last year offered an extra 15% off for online purchases, on top of the usual seasonal markdowns. Televisions were big last Cyber Monday at Target, with anywhere from $200 to $500 being slashed off 50-inch models. Keep your eyes peeled for updates to this page for the latest deals as and when they are confirmed.

Walmart

Walmart tends to go even bigger on Cyber Monday than it does on Black Friday, so you could save even more by waiting a couple of extra days on a whole range of tech items this year. Walmart was good for gamers last year, with massive savings on PlayStation 4 Pro consoles with monster 1TB hard drives. Could we see something similar this year? Perhaps even a deal on PSVR? Check back to see the deals as soon we get them.

UK deals this Cyber Monday 2018

UK vendors still don't match the sheer size and scale as the US for Cyber Monday, but it's growing with every passing year. Take a look at some of the links below for some suggested vendors this year. Amazon provided the best deals last year, so that might be your best bet. Some UK vendors also use their Black Friday landing pages to promote Cyber Monday.

What products are you hoping to get a discount on this Cyber Monday? Let us know in the comments.