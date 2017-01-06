These smartphones now support Daydream

Daydream View, Google’s virtual reality platform, was first released in November, along with a VR headset and controller, with the intention that upcoming phones which meet the technical and software requirements would be able to use the feature. Google would stand to profit from its Daydream view VR headset the more other manufacturer's smartphones incorporate this functionality. Aside from the Pixel and Pixel XL, here are the phones that will include Daydream.

The criteria for smartphones to be ready for Google’s virtual reality platform is that they must have high resolution displays, excellent graphics and spot-on sensors to track head movement to a T. Only a small group of recent phones have the specs, but the list is bound to grow as more high-end smartphones are released onto the market in 2017. We’ll add to this list as compatible devices are announced.

Smartphones with Daydream

Pixel

Pixel XL

Moto Z (received Daydream after update to Android Nougat)

Moto Z Force

Moto Z Force Droid

ZTE Axon 7

Asus ZenFone AR (also includes Tango for augmented reality apps)

Huawei Mate 9 Pro and Porsche Design Mate 9 phones (with Huawei’s own VR headset)

These devices mostly come with WQHD (2,560 x 1,440 pixels) displays (aside from the Pixel which has Full HD) and are powered by very powerful processors, such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and 821 and the HiSilicon Kirin 960. Now that the Snapdragon 835, a processor that new high-end phones will definitely come with, has been announced, we’ll be sure to see more devices added to the list, providing they also fulfill the other technical and software requirements.

The Moto Z, with its update to Android Nougat, is one of the phones to be Daydream-ready. / © AndroidPIT

The Snapdragon 835 is said to have more rendering power compared to previous chips, with reduced latency of 20 percent, an increase in color space of 60 times, scene and object-specific sound and DSD (Direct Stream Digital) audio. Additionally, the Snapdragon 835 can track hand movement, which is then incorporated into VR apps.

Is Daydream and VR a feature you want in your next Android smartphone? Would you buy a VR headset?