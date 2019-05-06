Do we really need to switch to Windows 10?

Microsoft makes a lot of money in many ways but for the general public it is best known for its operating system: Windows. Users are not determined to give up Windows 7 although Microsoft is trying to force their hand.

In a market where Windows 10 has 44.1% market share and Windows 7 has 36.43%, and where the trend of change is relatively stable, Microsoft is not really concerned about the negative voices that have been rising for some time, claiming loud and clear that they will not switch to Windows 10.

Microsoft announced last February that it will stop monitoring Windows 7 (from January 14, to be exact) and users will not be able to do anything to avoid this situation. Companies will be able to continue to have a secure system if they wish (i.e. by receiving regular updates), but they will then have to pay $200 per year. In other words, users can complain all they want, they will have no choice if they want to continue to receive security updates.

Some users refuse to abandon Windows 7, just as others once refused to abandon Windows XP. / AndroidPIT

It is important to remember this because a bug in Windows 10 has been discovered in recent days, causing performance concerns, due to a security feature. This echoes the crash problems in the April 2018 update, as well as concerns after the October 2018 update. Google has also discovered problems with Windows 7 and calls users to switch to Windows 10. In any case, Microsoft has maintained its May update (which is problematic, according to Microsoft itself), minimizing the risks as no USB devices are connected.

These cases show that security problems exist and not taking them into account would leave computers vulnerable to problems. Anyway, Microsoft, is focused on the future and works on Windows Lite, a very different system from the current Windows which would apparently aim to compete with the Chromebook. That said, it will take until 2020.

In the end, this whole story raises two questions. The first is whether or not it is important to switch to Windows 10 (even if you hate it) once Windows 7 is no longer supported. If security matters to you (and most likely it does), then it seems obvious that keeping Windows 7 safely up-to-date is a problem. The second is to know what alternatives the user has if he does not want to switch to Windows 10. It is important to remember that there are other operating systems and that you do not necessarily need to buy a new device to use them.