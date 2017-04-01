Why you shouldn't judge Bixby just yet

Samsung has taken advantage of its Unpacked Event to present not only its two new flagships (the Galaxy S8 and the S8+, in case you haven't been following recent news) but also some out-of-the-box novelties in terms of hardware and technology. Among these is its intelligent assistant: Bixby. Unfortunately, Bixby didn't kick it off in quite the way Samsung had probably hoped but I think we shouldn't be too quick to judge: it has potential.

What is Bixby?

In short, Bixby is the name of the Samsung's smart assistant. Alongside it, other high-tech assistants include Google Assistant, Siri (Apple), Cortana (Microsoft) and Alexa (Amazon). The latter two are not usually found on smartphones and as such, we might consider it more to be a battle between Apple, Google and Samsung. In reality, Bixby doesn't play in exactly in the same court as the others.

Bixby is a voice interface that aims to replace your touchscreen: in theory, you should be able to use your voice to do anything that you would normally do by touching the screen. To activate it, you have to press a button on the side of the phone - you can't launch it through voice command detection, which you might have expected. The voice interface system may be useful in theory (for example, if you're doing outdoor activities) but in practice, users seem reluctant to "talk with their phones", especially when they're not alone. The arrival of all these assistants and their implementation in the market could well change this though.

You can search for maps, a bit like with Google Now. © ANDROIDPIT

You can tell your camera what to do: "find photos from London", "choose one", "send it to Peter", and so on. Even though Samsung has put a lot of emphasis on this "voice control" system, Bixby also has other functions, like controlling your connected devices (smart home) with Samsung Connect. In addition, the Bixby interface looks very similar to Google Now.

The use of Bixby goes a bit further still: you can use the camera of your S8 / S8+ to detect the elements of an object and carry out searches or translations. You may have heard of one of Bixby's partners, Vivino, which is shown in the header image of this article: you place a bottle of wine in front of the camera and through Vivino, Bixby will present you information about the wine.

So what's the problem?

We have been presented with Bixby but we remain somewhat underwhelmed... One of its main functions is to react to voice commands but the result was not particularly outstanding: it was slow and the results were lacking in accuracy. Presenting software that does not work to a high standard in a press demonstration is not necessarily one of the best approaches... Samsung announced that it still has a lot of work to do, so you will probably quite quickly (through product marketing) get an update on your S8 or S8+ to improve the performance of the wizard.

Another potential problem: Bixby doesn't do what the Google Assistant can do, but the Google Assistant can do a lot of things that Bixby does. Bixby's aim is to stand out through better management and understanding of voice commands, which is not really the forte of Google wizard. As for the information menus, it's not much different from Google Now. Google Assistant is available on the S8, as well as Bixby, so we'll see over time if users prefer using one over the other, or even neither of the two.