How download Mario Kart Tour Mario Kart on Android today

The moment has finally arrived: Mario Kart Tour is finally available for download on Android. After a few long weeks of waiting, Nintendo ended the ordeal by making the game available at last , which means you can download the application directly from the Google Play Store. If you prefer, you can also download the APK file.

Google had some server problems when it launched and people reported having issues downloading the game. The problem seems to have been solved now.

Available since Wednesday, September 25, at midnight, Mario Kart Tour can be downloaded for free on Android. Be careful though, you need to connect the game to your Nintendo account and Japanese company obviously encourages you to make purchases in the application to improve your gaming experience.

App version: 1.0.1

App App size: 116 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 4.2 or higher

Business model: free with in-app purchases

You can download this game from the Google Play Store by following this link.

Download Mario Kart Tour via the APK file

As always, please note that this short tutorial is for Android device owners with a licensed version of the Play Store installed and that the procedure is at your own risk.

This version of the application is compatible from Android 4.4 Kit Kat or higher.

You can download Mario Kart Tour in its latest version here:

How to install APK from Mario Kart Tour on Android

For older versions of Android (before Oreo), simply go to your configuration menu and activate the installation from unknown sources, then open the link above.

On Android Oreo and above, like Pie and Android 10, the manual installation of the Google Play application is a little more complicated. Here's what you need to do:

Go to Settings and find applications and notifications, and once in the application menu, scroll down until you find your mobile browser - Google Chrome, for example.

Tap on your browser and scroll to the Advanced section. You will find there Install unknown applications. Open and select Allow from this source. You can disable this option once you have finished.

Download Mario Kart Tour via the APK file.

Open the APK file.

Installing an APK file is relatively easy / © AndroidPIT

Have you already tested the game? Tell us your impressions!