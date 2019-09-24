How to get Google Play Pass for just $1.99/month for 12 months
Google has launched its game subscription service for Android-powered devices. It's called Google Play Pass, and gives you unlimited access to premium games on the Play Store for $4.99 per month. Here's how to get yourself a 10-day free trial followed by 12 months of Play Pass for just $1.99 per month.
Play Pass you access to more than 350 apps and games that are completely unlocked, free of ads, in-app purchases and upfront payments. It's very similar to what Apple is doing with Apple Arcade. It usually costs $4.99 per month, but to celebrate the subscription service coming to Android devices in the U.S. this week, Google is offering a 10-day free trial period followed by 12-months of Pay Play for just $1.99 per month.
Google says that its Play Pass collection spans hundreds of titles, from games that help you unwind to apps that power productivity. “Play Pass helps encourage people to try new experiences they would not have otherwise," said Maria Sayans, CEO of Ustwo games, the creators of Monument Valley.
Games such as Terraria, Monument Valley, Risk, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, LIMBO, Lichtspeer, Mini Metro, and Old Man’s Journey are all confirmed for Play Pass. More will be added over the course of the year. Google says that new games will come to Play Pass every month.
How to get Google Play Pass for less
As soon as Play Pass comes to your region, which should happen any day now, follow these simple steps to sign up for the introductory offer.
- Open the Google Play Store app (if you have not already installed it, you can find out how to do that here)
- Tap on the menu button in the top left corner of your screen
- Tap on Play Pass and follow the prompts to sign up for the offer
Terms and conditions
To be eligible to get this deal you have to meet the following terms and conditions. The Play Pass Introductory Offer is open to Google Play users in the United States. The offer ends October 10, 2019 at 23.59 PT or "while supplies last", whatever that means given its a digital service. At the end of the trial period, you will be automatically charged the discounted subscription price, $1.99 per month (plus tax, if applicable) for the first 12 months. After the first 12 months, you will automatically be charged the regular price of $4.99 per month (plus tax, if applicable). You can cancel your subscription at any time, however, if you cancel your subscription you will no longer be eligible for the Offer and the discounted subscription price.
Source: Google Blog
