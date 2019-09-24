How to get Google Play Pass for just $1.99/month for 12 months

Google has launched its game subscription service for Android-powered devices. It's called Google Play Pass, and gives you unlimited access to premium games on the Play Store for $4.99 per month. Here's how to get yourself a 10-day free trial followed by 12 months of Play Pass for just $1.99 per month.

Play Pass you access to more than 350 apps and games that are completely unlocked, free of ads, in-app purchases and upfront payments. It's very similar to what Apple is doing with Apple Arcade. It usually costs $4.99 per month, but to celebrate the subscription service coming to Android devices in the U.S. this week, Google is offering a 10-day free trial period followed by 12-months of Pay Play for just $1.99 per month.

Google says that its Play Pass collection spans hundreds of titles, from games that help you unwind to apps that power productivity. “Play Pass helps encourage people to try new experiences they would not have otherwise," said Maria Sayans, CEO of Ustwo games, the creators of Monument Valley.

Games such as Terraria, Monument Valley, Risk, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, LIMBO, Lichtspeer, Mini Metro, and Old Man’s Journey are all confirmed for Play Pass. More will be added over the course of the year. Google says that new games will come to Play Pass every month.