eBay ready to pounce on Prime Day if Amazon goes down

Next month eBay has no intention of sitting back and watching Amazon get (even) richer thanks to its Prime Day sale. The e-commerce site will try to move a little more attention towards itself with some offers, especially if the Amazon site goes down.

After hearing the news that this year's Amazon Prime Day will last 48 hours (and no longer 36), eBay has decided to respond to the online shopping giant with a series of targeted promotions across several days in July. The sale on the famous auction site will take place from July 1 to 7, with particular attention to July 4, where products will be discounted up to 85% on American Independence Day.

eBay has officially declared war on the Amazon Prime Day. / © dennizn / Shutterstock.com

From July 8 the Hot Deals will start and will end on July 22nd, where it will be possible to buy smart home devices, appliances and more discounted at up to 80%. The last phase is the Crash Sale, which will start during the Hot Deals from July 15: in this section, you will find products branded LG, Apple and Samsung discounted at more than 50%.

However, participating in the Crash Sale will not be easy, as eBay has decided to activate the deals exclusively every time the Amazon site crashes. This has happened several times before, so eBay expects this to happen again this year.

Of course, we'll know more as we get closer to these discount days. Until then, let us know which product you are waiting to buy at the right price.