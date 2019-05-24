We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
To the AndroidPIT homepage
EE to launch UK's first 5G network on May 30
5G 2 min read No comments

EE to launch UK's first 5G network on May 30

Authored by: Brittany McGhee

The UK is set to get its very first 5G network next week. EE will launch its service a month before its competitor Vodafone.

While 5G networks are already available in many parts of North America and in Asia, Europe is starting to play catch up. Swisscom has led the charge with the first 5G deployment on April 17 in Switzerland, and now it's finally time for eager UK consumers to get their 5G fix thanks to EE, and shortly afterward, Vodafone.

Which UK cities are getting 5G coverage?

On May 30, EE will make its 5G network available in six cities: London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Belfast. Ten more cities will be added in 2019: Bristol, Coventry, Leicester, Nottingham, Sheffield, Liverpool, Hull, Leeds, Newcastle and Glasgow.

Vodafone, on the other hand, will launch on July 3, in seven cities: London, Manchester, Birmingham, and Cardiff (just like EE), plus Liverpool, Bristol and Glasgow. Then it will hit more cities later on this year: Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington and Wolverhampton.

Thinking of making the switch to EE or Vodafone for 5G?

With EE, 5G plan prices start at £54 per month for 10GB of data, while SIM-only plans start at £32 per month for 20GB. You can already preorder 5G compatible devices on EE's website. Options include the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Oppo Reno 5G, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, and the LG V50 ThinQ. With Vodafone, you can order the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for as low as £58 per month (for 5GB of data and £149 upfront) or the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G for as low as £50 per month (for 5GB data and £99 upfront).

Of course, 5G coverage will vary within each city, so you'll want to check out EE's coverage map here and/or Vodafone's coverage map here before signing up for a new mobile plan.

Would you switch to a new carrier or pay extra for a 5G plan? Let us know in the comments!

Source: The Verge

Facebook Share on Facebook Twitter Tweet on Twitter 5 Shares

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Recommended articles
Recommended articles
FOLLOW US: