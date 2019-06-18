Ericsson has found the ultimate solution to pickpockets

In recent years, manufacturers have made great strides to discourage the theft of smartphones, but still pickpocketing exists. Now, Ericsson seems to have found a solution and patents its "Adaptive Friction" system.

When we talk about security in smartphones, nowadays we mean the classic blocking mechanisms that prevent it from being used by any user other than the owner, such as biometric systems or the classic PIN or pattern methods. Also, when someone tries to restore the device in question, they are always required to log in with the previous account before they can set it up with a new one.

The Face Unlock on most smartphones is absolutely not safe. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

However, these security systems do not seem to have particularly discouraged thieves, for a very simple reason: many users still do not use any kind of locking system. Would you believe it? In addition, it should also be kept in mind that several smartphones of well-known brands can still be hacked today even if all of the security is set up properly. And that's where Ericsson comes in...

The famous Swedish company (once a direct partner of Sony) has patented a new high-tech anti-theft system called "Adaptive Friction", which currently remains simply a patent, or just a piece of paper.

Ultrasonic frequencies will make your smartphone "slippery" and hard to grasp. / © AndroidPIT

Basically, the patent is based on the sensors inside the smartphone, including microphones, cameras, light sensor and gyroscope, to quickly determine if it is grabbed by its owner or not in a very short amount of time. If your smartphone determines that it is dealing with an unknown person, it will start vibrating at ultrasonic frequencies, making it (in theory) slippery and difficult to pull out of the pockets of the unfortunate. Hence the name "Adaptive Friction".

Obviously, as much as Ericsson's idea seems to be pretty good on paper, it's just a patent that still needs to be proven in practice. Moreover, as we are used to seeing, there is never any guarantee that patents will turn into real technology.

That's an interesting idea, isn't it?