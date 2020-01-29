The 3 most essential apps for new parents

When you are a parent for the first time, everything is new. You're taking a leap into the unknown even though family and friends are there to remind you that everything is going to be okay. Faced with this new situation, more and more parents are using apps to better manage their anxiety or simply to better monitor their newborn's first steps. Here are three apps that can accompany you from pregnancy to your child's first steps.

Sprout Pregnancy

The announcement of a pregnancy marks the beginning of a race against time for women and their spouses. It's all about preparing as best you can for the months of pregnancy and following each stage until delivery. Usually, many women keep a diary of their pregnancy in a small notebook. Now they can use an application that allows them to record daily information, create a personalized calendar or even monitor their health (weight, contraction timer, etc.). No more need to rely solely on the maternity health record provided by your doctor, which may seem outdated in this digital age!

Write everything down on your smartphone and create your own pregnancy diary in PDF format. Everything is securely backed up in your cloud account. Personally, I think it's also a good way to share your pregnancy with your partner, with whom you can take part in the more than 350 fun activities on offer. Finally, the app offers medical information as well as a 3D image of your baby's growth according to the stage of development of the fetus.

With Sprout, you will get weekly advice throughout your pregnancy. / © Med ART Studios

Baby Tracker- Baby Tracker

After birth, monitoring your newborn becomes a priority for you, if not the only priority. Many parents opt for an app to monitor their baby's daily habits: meals, diaper changes, sleeping routines, growth curves, etc. Thanks to this application, you will be able to note and then share with your family, doctor or nursery nurse the evolution of your child during its first months. In particular, you will be able to manage more complicated things such as sleeping routines or meals (breastfeeding, powdered baby milk or solid food after six months).

All data can be backed up with iCloud or Dropbox. You also have the option to export PDFs or to create a custom souvenir gallery with photos and milestones. At a time when parents are taking a lot of pictures of their children through different cameras, this application allows them to classify all this data. The medical part is not absent, as you have the possibility to note the temperature, the different symptoms and prepare your appointment for a vaccine or to the pediatrician. Personally, I'm always afraid of losing health records. With this app, everything is more convenient because you only have to show the data to the pediatrician or send them a PDF with the fever readings. That's what we call simplifying life.

The Baby Tracker app is perfect for monitoring your newborn. / © NIGHP Software

Dormi - Baby Monitor

After the question of monitoring your baby's growth, the other major concern for parents of young children is sleep. Who doesn't want to finally be able to watch a movie in the living room or just relax! This app includes all the functions of a classic baby monitor with video streaming. Without being intrusive, Dormi - Baby Monitor helps monitor your child's sleep with all the available means to connect a "parent" device and a "child". The ultimate function in my opinion: the device warns you if your child is crying even if you are on the phone. Monitoring is done in the background when the unit's display is off.

The downside is that unlimited surveillance has to be paid for. But you have a very good four-hour stakeout, which is something to keep you busy. Another important thing is that both phones must be able to receive Wi-Fi, otherwise it creates small bugs. So leave the device a few meters away from the sleeping baby and it will help you to monitor the crying. The app actually amplifies the sound so you can rest. Finally, if the connection is lost, the parent device will notify you immediately.