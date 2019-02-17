Facebook Messenger problems and solutions
For some time now, Facebook Messenger has been a standalone app, separate from the Facebook application. This has made it a more powerful messenger service, capable of competing with its brother, WhatsApp. Its independence also makes it hungry for battery and memory, however, and it now comes with its own set of concerns. Here's what to do when Facebook Messenger is not working.
Facebook Messenger is currently down around the world: what to do?
As DownDetector shows, Facebook Messenger is experiencing some issues, the day after the main Facebook app also went down for while. Although it looks like the problem is being fixed, some users still don't have access to the app. If you're one of these users, don't panic, you're not the only one! At the time of writing this, we still don't have any official news on the cause of the outage.
You can rest assured that the problem is being fixed and it should be solved soon. If you can't access your Facebook Messenger account, try one of the following solutions:
1. Access Facebook via your browser:
- Simply open your web browser and go to https://www.facebook.com/
- Log in with your username and password
- You should be able to access your messages within the Facebook website, old school style
2. Some users, the Lite version of the App works fine, so
- Get Messenger Lite from the Play Store
- Download, open and log in with your credentials
- Enjoy messaging as usual, with streamlined appearance and just the essential features
3. Try a "wrapper" app that packages the mobile site in app form with a new design
- We recommend the following apps for Facebook! You might find you don't want to switch back.
Are you experiencing this problem with Facebook Messenger? Is it fixed for you?
Facebook Messenger has been found to consume more than its fair share of memory and power. This is because the app obsessively checks for updates and notifications. Even when your phone is asleep or without signal, the app continues its relentless search for a reason to do something. The app also takes up a lot of storage space. Before I uninstalled it, Messenger occupied 100 MB of space on my phone, but some users report even higher figures.
If Facebook Messenger is not working on your phone, uninstall the app. Next, add a shortcut to the mobile site to your home screen and allow the site to send you push notifications if you want to continue receiving them, or install Metal or Tinfoil, a pair of apps that are little more than skins for the mobile site. Any of these options will save on internal storage space, RAM consumption and battery life.
I can't send or receive messages
If you're trying to send a sticker to your friend and Facebook Messenger is not delivering your vital correspondence, do not despair. Although the situation may seem desperate beyond all comprehension, the solution could well be simple.
Ensure, firstly, that the app is up to date. Head into the Google Play Store, hit the menu button and press on My apps & games. From here, see if Messenger is among the apps awaiting an update. If it is, simply press on it and hit the Update button.
Alternatively, if Facebook Messenger keeps crashing, try the mobile site.
You can also take a look here to see if Facebook Messenger is down in your area or other users are experiencing problems. Whether or not Facebook is using you to conduct psychological tests, you might just have to wait until the service returns.
All (or some) of my messages have disappeared
If you've accidentally deleted your messages, which is not easily done, then you're out of luck; they're gone. But maybe you just archived them, in which case you are in luck.
Head to the mobile or desktop site, click on the messages button then See all > More > Archived (for desktop users) or go to your messages, press See all messages, scroll to the bottom and press View Archived Messages (on the mobile site) and see if you can find the message you long for there.
Facebook Messenger is not working on Android
If Messenger is pulling out its big malfunctioning guns and giving you a blank screen, or you're getting a lot of Unfortunately Facebook Messenger has stopped messages, then there are a few things to try.
First, check your Android OS is up to date by going to Settings > About device > Software update > Update now. Make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi and you have more than 50 percent battery before you do this, though. If your phone needed an update, installing it might be enough to fix the problem, otherwise, read on.
Next, try going to Settings > Applications & notifications > See all apps > Messenger > Storage and hit Clear Storage and Clear Cache.
Make sure the app is up to date, as well, by opening the Google Play Store, hitting the menu button and pressing on My apps & games. From here, see if Messenger is among the apps awaiting an update and press on it and hit the Update button if it is.
Finally, try uninstalling the app and reinstalling it. Go to Settings > Applications & notifications > See all apps > Messenger > and press Uninstall. Then head into the Play Store and download it again.
Let us know in the comments if there are any Facebook Messenger problems you're struggling with, and we'll do our best to address them.
42 comments
I am a blind user and it seems that, for some time, my Samsung Galaxy Note8's Android accessibility app for text-to-speech is not working. On both Messenger and in the Facebook app itself, I get a "No text found at that location." This has been true on both my originaly Note8 and a recent replacement. The OS is updated. The apps are updated. The apps have been reinstalled several times. Both apps once played nicely with the Android text-to-speech engine... Not now. Any ideas?
Can you help me pls? My messenger has the latest update but my account couldn't get the new features of it, like the new UI and etc. When my friend tried to logged in in my mobile phone he's got the new features of messenger in his account. I already tried clearig the cache and data, and also uninstalling and reinstalling the app, but it's still the same.
I have same problem If anyone knows how to fix please let me know
Have the same problem and did also the same thing as you did.
I have reported this problem to messenger and after a few days they fixed it.
I uninstalled my messenger and install it in the playstore, but it directly goes to installing and did not even download any data. Btw, I still dont get the updated looks of messenger.
When I try to share messenger pics by clicking the share button my addressees do not load. I just get 'Loading...' and nothing happens. Is there a solution?
I am an admin for a business account. Our business hours are correct on the "about" section of the page, however when a customer initiates a messenger message, the "about" section show hours 2 hours off the correct time. How do I fix this?
When I have a link received in the Android Fcbk's messenger I have the following error:
I/X509Util: Failed to validate the certificate chain, error: java.security.cert.CertPathValidatorException: Trust anchor for certification path not found
How to fix it and open the link?
customer care support service number +1 833 272 0777....call them
Head to the mobile or desktop site, click on the messages button then See all > More > Archived (for desktop users) or go to your messages, press See all messages, scroll to the bottom and press View Archived Messages (on the mobile site) and see if you can find the message you long for there.
The Facebook messenger app is not saving the pictures automatically anybody can help me
So i recently got a new phone upon getting this new phone my messenger never showed all the old pics of convos i had with people nor showing the facebook bubble pics?? What can i do to fix this?
My messenger is showing "something went wrong. please try again" in the middle of the screen and i tried everything i could but nothing is working. what should i do now?
I can't get the filters to work on video calls using messenger
Hi there!
I did all the actions required but Messenger still not working!
Could you help me please!
Thx!
Messenger doesn't notify me when I get a instant message
Hi! What can I do if after I updated my sotfware of my Samsung Galaxy J5 2016, and the Messenger app doesn't work well? What does it cover? The profile pictures, the "My Day" pictures and the picture I send to people in private cannot be loaded. I've turned off my mobile and restarted as well, plus I deleted the application and then downloaded again but everything remained the same.
Live location doesn't work. When I use another account it works fine.
On my and my daughters and husbands messenger I click on it and it comes up for a few seconds and then disappears do they have a fix for it
Did you get this issue resolved? I Just started with the same problem.