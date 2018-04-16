Facebook tracks data from non-users, and keeps it from them

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal that's seen Facebook stock take a big hit and a strong user backlash against the platform, those who never signed up for the social network could be forgiven for being a little smug. But not so fast.

As it turns out, Facebook, which is in the business of gathering as much data from as many people as possible in order to run precisely targeted ads, gets its information about you from many sources, not just what's on the profiles of its users.

This gives the lie to Facebook's official line that the users are in control of the data that they share, and that the company is only using the data that people willingly offer up.

What are Facebook's 'shadow profiles?'

Even if you’ve never signed up for Facebook, the company might still have a file on you, gathered through uploaded contact lists, photos, or other sources.When someone you know joins Facebook, the social network can find traces of you in the email/phone contacts, for example. Should you then register on the network, you'll find it already has an uncanny ability to suggest friends from your social and professional circle before you've told them any details.

As well as details pulled from your social and professional circle that you may not have consented to share with the company, Facebook's file on you also contains information on your web browsing through use of embedded 'like' and 'share' buttons. These can be tracked even if you're logged out of your Facebook account.

Privacy advocates refer to these files on non-users as 'shadow profiles', and, given Facebook's huge userbase, there's a good chance the company has one on you even if you've been diligent in avoiding the social network.

Zuckerberg has, of course, never heard of such a thing

Mark Zuckerberg testified before a congressional hearing last week, Mark Zuckerberg was asked about shadow profiles by new Mexico Democrat Ben Luján. The Facebook founder and CEO claimed not to be familiar with them, and although it's not a term Facebook uses officially, it's also hard to believe Zuckerberg has never heard of the most widely used name for these occult files.

Congressman Ben Luján questions Zuckerberg on 'shadow profiles':