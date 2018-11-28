Facebook could let users block certain words and phrases from their timelines
In a move which could help to tackle online harassment and cyberbullying, Facebook may soon let users block certain words or phrases from appearing in their timelines. According to reports, the feature would also allow you to block certain emoji from appearing. Fancy ridding your timeline of Trump mentions?
The news comes courtesy of Jane Wong in Hong Kong on Twitter. A screengrab shows the in-development feature and how it works. Wong said: "Facebook is working on letting users to ban words/phrases/emojis from showing up on their personal timelines."
The image shows a tab on the right-hand side of the screen which allows users to add words or phrases to be banned from comments in your timeline. The examples given are 'can I get verified' and 'Facebook Gold'. Comments that have been filtered out would still appear for the user that posted them but would not show up on the timelines of those intended to receive them. This would allow potential harassers to believe that their comment has been posted, reducing the likelihood that they would attempt to circumvent moderation.
The implications could be significant for cleaning up your timeline and ridding it of unwanted political debate, swear words and offensive content. Can you imagine blocking all mentions of Trump? Or how about filtering out the endless debate about Brexit? It sounds bliss, doesn't it?
No information was given on whether this feature could eventually come to Facebook's news feed, where it would be even more welcome.
