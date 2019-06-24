FedEx apologies for diverting Huawei package sent to the US

The courier company, FedEx, has been forced to apologize after it blocked a package containing a Huawei P30 Pro from entering the United States citing "government issue with Huawei and China government". Huawei is, of course, listed on the US entity list , but the phone was an existing device being sent from the UK office of PCMag to a US colleague.

FedEx had originally said that the package had been shipped incorrectly, but has now backtracked on that statement and issued an apology. The report comes courtesy of Sascha Segan, Lead Analyst for PCMag in New York, who tweeted that one of the magazine's UK writers in London, tried to ship over a P30 Pro so Segan could check something. You can see the returned parcel in the image below.

This is totally ridiculous. Our UK writer tried to send us his @HuaweiMobile P30 unit so I could check something - not a new phone, our existing phone, already held by our company, just being sent between offices - and THIS happened @FedEx — Sascha Segan (@saschasegan) 21 June 2019

British writer Adam Smith, who sent the package, revealed logistics information about what happened when he tried to ship PCMag's P30 Pro across the Atlantic. The package made it as far as Indianapolis, where it lay for five hours before being sent back to the UK. Sascha Segan tweeted about the incident, with the news quickly going viral, which possibly explains FedEx's climb down and apology.

FedEx issued the following statement to PCMag today: "As a global company that delivers 15 million items a day, we are committed to complying with all rules and regulations, adapting our operations to the regulatory environment in the United States, and minimizing the impact on our customers." It also said that the Huawei package had been "returned incorrectly" and that the company "apologized for the mistakes in this operation".

Morning update on the @HuaweiMobile @Fedex drama: new official statement arrives saying phone was "mistakenly returned" & "we apologize for this operational error." Contradicts what we got y'day from @fedexhelp, but let's call it an update rather than a contradiction.x — Sascha Segan (@saschasegan) 22 June 2019

Huawei is supposed to have a 90-day grace period before the US ban kicks in. It is also only supposed to apply to devices manufactured after that deadline.

