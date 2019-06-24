We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.
FedEx apologies for diverting Huawei package sent to the US
FedEx apologies for diverting Huawei package sent to the US

Authored by: David McCourt

The courier company, FedEx, has been forced to apologize after it blocked a package containing a Huawei P30 Pro from entering the United States citing "government issue with Huawei and China government". Huawei is, of course, listed on the US entity list, but the phone was an existing device being sent from the UK office of PCMag to a US colleague.

FedEx had originally said that the package had been shipped incorrectly, but has now backtracked on that statement and issued an apology. The report comes courtesy of Sascha Segan, Lead Analyst for PCMag in New York, who tweeted that one of the magazine's UK writers in London, tried to ship over a P30 Pro so Segan could check something. You can see the returned parcel in the image below.

British writer Adam Smith, who sent the package, revealed logistics information about what happened when he tried to ship PCMag's P30 Pro across the Atlantic. The package made it as far as Indianapolis, where it lay for five hours before being sent back to the UK. Sascha Segan tweeted about the incident, with the news quickly going viral, which possibly explains FedEx's climb down and apology.

FedEx issued the following statement to PCMag today: "As a global company that delivers 15 million items a day, we are committed to complying with all rules and regulations, adapting our operations to the regulatory environment in the United States, and minimizing the impact on our customers." It also said that the Huawei package had been "returned incorrectly" and that the company "apologized for the mistakes in this operation".

Huawei is supposed to have a 90-day grace period before the US ban kicks in. It is also only supposed to apply to devices manufactured after that deadline.

Via: Gizchina Source: Sascha Segan

