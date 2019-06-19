Firefox: update your browser to avoid being hacked!

Which version of Firefox do you use? If you simply have a doubt, then you should update your browser immediately: a zero-day flaw has been exploited.

The Firefox web browser pushed for an urgent update, with a security patch, on June 18. Indeed, a zero-day flaw called CVE-2019-11707 was detected by Samuel Groß, security researcher at Google Project Zero and Coinbase Security.

On Mozilla's website, a post was published with a very critical review of the impact of this flaw. Few things are specified except a short description:

A vulnerability can occur when manipulating JavaScript objects due to problems in Array.pop This can lead to an exploitable crash. We are aware of targeted attacks that abuse this flaw.

But in practice, what is the risk?

That hackers take control of the device on which you are using the wrong version of Firefox, by executing the arbitrary code of the said device. But the risk is limited to computers (macOS, Linux and Windows are concerned), on mobile, there is no fear to have!

The risk is that hackers will take control of your computer. 13_Phunkod / Shutterstock

The assumptions about the target of this attempted attack are all directed at the holders of cryptocurrency, since the person who detected the vulnerability is a specialist in it.

How can you be sure that you are protected?

To ensure that you are well protected against this vulnerability, simply update Firefox to version 67.0.3 or higher of your browser. You can download or update directly via this link. Otherwise, go directly to your browser, click on the"?" you find in the menu bar, then select "About Firefox" and start the download. Don't forget to restart the software to complete the installation.

It should be noted that the last time this type of vulnerability was detected on Mozilla's browser was in December 2016. Google's browser, on the other hand, had to deal with a zero-day flaw last March.