The best apps currently free for a limited time only

Every week, new apps will appear on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store - with some of them worth checking out, while many others rarely climb above the mountain of mediocrity to warrant a mention. Some existing apps, however, are made available for free only for a limited time. These are the apps that we would like to share with our readers below.

The free apps selected by us are available free-of-charge for a short period of time which will hopefully enhance your smartphone user experience. All of these apps must carry at least a 4-star rating in the Google Play Store with a minimum of 100 reviews. Bear in mind that this is not a foolproof criterion as there are still instances of fraudulent apps in the Play Store since it is possible to fake ratings on the Google Play Store. Apple's App Store has a better monitoring system, so if you notice anything out of the ordinary, please inform us in the comments.

Android users should also be cautious that malware and phishing might show up in some free apps. Despite Google's effort to clamp down on these malicious apps, such malware continue to plague the Play Store. Hence, you ought to pay close attention to what the app does on your smartphone. Do you find your device's battery draining faster than usual after installing this app? Another sign would be an increase of spam, or you find yourself locked out of your email/social media accounts. In any case, always take note of the requested app permissions prior to any installation.

Free apps for Android

Games:

Mind Games Pro (free instead of €2.99): Brain training game - comes with in-game ads that will disappear upon payment

The Lost Ship (free instead of €3.09): Be a treasure hunter and go on a search for a missing pirate ship. Great treasure awaits!

Peppa Pig: Golden Boots (free instead of €3.49): Toddlers would love this game where they can play dress with Peppa Pig or even help Peppa Pig feed the ducks. Game is available in English only to date.

Productivity apps:

Little Piano Pro (free instead of €2.59): Little Piano Pro transforms your Android device into a piano with 17 keys, multitouch capability, and decent audio quality. Perfect for beginners and veterans alike for a little piano playing on-the-move.

Super Dad (free instead of €1.99): Forget about being a good dad - be a super dad instead with this app! It features a no-nonsense guide to pregnancy, birth, feeding, diaper changes, relationship, bathing, weaning, and child development, among many others.

Free iOS Apps

Games:

Buddy & Me: Dream Edition (free instead of €2.29): This is a decent game for children with great looking graphics. You step into the shoes of a child who embarks on adventures with Buddy, his friend, in his dreams.

Fluxx (free instead of €1.09): Card game that works equally well in online and offline modes.

Xenowerk (free instead of €2.29): Top-down action-shooter in which you go up against mutants. This is the first installment.

Epic Racers (free instead of €3.49): You play a crucial role in helping Rocky the Gecko be the greatest submarine racer ever! You will be able to construct your own racing submarine, enhance it with numerous upgrades, and challenge the best underwater racers of all time to prove your worth.

Productivity Apps: