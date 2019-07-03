The Samsung Galaxy Fold is almost ready

According to a latest report from Bloomberg, the South Korean giant has finally figured out how to design his folding smartphone so that it doesn't break after two days. Galaxy Fold would be in the final stage of redesign, but it is not yet clear when it could be announced (again).

Samsung has indefinitely delayed the launch of Galaxy Fold during the month of April as a result of serious problems with the screen and the zipper. Some sources of Bloomberg have reported that Samsung has finally found the solution to these problems: more precisely, engineers would install a larger protective film, so as to make it impossible to remove.

The hinge was also a serious problem with the first Galaxy Folds. / © The Verge

The hinge would also be completely new and, apparently, this time it will only push the film up slightly, staying flush with the display. After the reports at the end of May, which only described alleged solutions, this time it seems that the novelty is quite certain.

However, sources say they remain calm, as Samsung would not yet start shipping new components, including displays and batteries, to its production chain in Vietnam. As a result, it is impossible for DJ Koh to talk about the Galaxy Fold at the next Unpacked event in early August where the new Galaxy Note 10 will be presented.

We expect Samsung to announce the arrival of Galaxy Fold more calmly this time, especially after hearing the words of the president of the mobile division, who recently admitted to having made a real mess with an "embarrassing" launch because of a premature device.

Are you still waiting for the Galaxy Fold?