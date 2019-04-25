The Galaxy Note 10 will get 5G connectivity

We now have confirmation that the upcoming Galaxy Note will support 5G networks, courtesy of Verizon. It's not entirely unexpected news, as Samsung has made its first foray into 5G recently with the S10 5G and a the source code of that device revealed the next Note (codename "davinci") will be compatible with 5G networks as well.

Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg dropped the news in the company's Q1 earnings call. In response to a question from an analyst about the company's 5G equipment pipeline, Vestberg mentioned that the majority of handsets being released next year would have the millimeter wave spectrum, but this year we will be seeing a 5G Note device, among others. This officially confirms what was already rumored and leaked.

We already know that the first two markets to get the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G are South Korea and the US, followed by other markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK in the summer). In the US, Verizon has initial exclusivity for carrying the S10 5G. This release pattern could the case for what may be called the Note 10 as well, especially given that it was Verizon that dropped the news.

5G networks in the US undeniably still need time to mature, as they are only available in select cities. Nevertheless, there are a number of other 5G devices expected to come out this year as more manufacturers race to be on the cutting edge, including the Huawei Mate X and LG V50 ThinQ.

Does your city have 5G network coverage? Do you care about the 5G compatibility of your devices yet? Let us know in the comments!