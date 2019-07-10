Galaxy Note 10: is Samsung building the perfect smartphone?

One month from now, Samsung is introducing the Galaxy Note 10 , and it's about to become the perfect smartphone - at least I hope so! The signs are at least anything but bad ...

In the Galaxy note series, Samsung has the best technology that the world's largest smartphone manufacturer has to offer. Samsung's Exynos processors - or alternatively Qualcomm's best Snapdragon - have twice the power you need, and hardly any manufacturer has more memory to offer. Samsung's displays have been the measure of all things in smartphones for years, the One UI is one of the best Android skins. The Koreans' cameras are both fast and good, and even Samsung has only slowly learnt about how to do fingerprint sensors.

And what's more, Samsung builds the best smartphones alongside Apple in terms of craftsmanship. Please take the Galaxy Note 9 or the Galaxy S10 in your hand. The things are on the one hand elegant and on the other hand so robustly built, you won't find it anywhere else. Even Huawei is still a small step away. It doesn't get much better, and - I'm sure - the Galaxy Note 10 will make no exception. Guaranteed. I very much hope that Samsung will also offer a ceramic back like the Galaxy S10+.

The S-Pen convinced me

Even for the S-Pen, Samsung obviously has new ideas. I'll be honest with you: For years, I thought this pencil was terribly unnecessary. This was also due to the fact that it did not work very well in the first Galaxy Note generations. In the meantime, however, since I used the Galaxy Note 9 for my daily tasks for a long time, I am totally convinced of the pen. I use it as a trigger for the camera and scribble more and more notes on the display. Whether the S-Pen needs its own camera, as it is currently in conversation, I do not know yet. But Samsung has been improving the pen for so long that I'm pretty sure that the company will also do well with the S-Pen for the Galaxy Note 10.

Opinion by Steffen Herget Flagship smartphones will be more successful when people can actually afford them What do you think? 50 50 12 participants

The whole thing has a catch, of course. The new Galaxy Note will again be one of the most expensive smartphones ever and will cost well over 1,000 dollars without a contract. Anything else would be extremely surprising. Dear manufacturers, let's be honest: It's time to stop turning the price screw! If you continue like this, no one will buy the expensive things anymore, especially in view of dwindling subsidies from network operators and ever better smartphones in the entry level and mid-range classes.

But price or not, I'm really looking forward to the new Galaxy Note 10! You, too?