Android Nougat update delayed for the Samsung Galaxy S6

Android Nougat is slowly being rolled out to most of Samsung's flagship phones (past and present). With both the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge receiving the coveted Nougat update, there were signs that the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and S6 Edge Plus could be next in line. You might have to wait just a little bit longer though - as a recent tweet by Samsung UK confirms that the Nougat update is definitely delayed.
Samsung Galaxy S6 Android Nougat Update
If you were hoping to receive a timely Android Nougat update for your Galaxy S6, your hopes have just been crushed.
@harri_ashley The software update for the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge has been delayed while we review its quality. 1/3— Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) February 27, 2017
In a tweet to a user on Twitter, Samsung UK confirmed that the Android Nougat update for both the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge has been delayed due to a "quality review". While we can only support Samsung in this step to ensure that future Android roll-outs are bug free and work seamlessly with their devices, it is slightly frustrating that users are still waiting for the Nougat update eight months after its general release.
|
Samsung Galaxy S6
|Android 5.1.1
|Android 6.0.1
|Android 7.0
|Verizon
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, delayed
|T-Mobile
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, delayed
|AT&T
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, delayed
|Sprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes, delayed
Samsung Galaxy S6 Android Marshmallow update
Following a series of rumors, roadmaps and betas, Android 6.0 Marshmallow is finally rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S6 now. Samsung made the announcement on February 15 via its Newsroom. The announcement gave no indication of how long the update will take to completely roll out, and there was no information on where in the world users can expect to see it first, so a little patience might well be required, although you can at least rest assured that Marshmallow is on its way.
On April 1, Verizon announced that it is officially beginning to roll out the Marshmallow update. As usual, the process will be happening in waves, so don't lose patience if you're still waiting to receive it. It will, sometime soon, arrive on your device.
Samsung Galaxy S6 Android 5.1.1 update
Verizon Samsung Galaxy S6 update
Verizon Wireless released an update for the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge, bringing the devices' software up to version VVRU3BOG5. This marks the eagerly-awaited introduction of Android 5.1.1 on the Verizon Galaxy S6 variant, as well as improvements to the predictive text for the Samsung keyboard. View the full list of changes in the Verizon release notes.
Sprint Samsung Galaxy S6 update
Sprint rolled out Android 5.1.1 to the Samsung Galaxy S6, bringing it up to software version G920PVPU2B0F7. The update comes in at around 563 MB and brings with it some typical bug fixes.
Make sure your battery is charged to at least 50 percent before attempting to download and install the update, and check our Android 5.1 features page to see what else is included with the new software version.
T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S6 update
T-Mobile was the first major US carrier to begin rolling out the Android 5.1.1 update, bringing devices up to baseband version G925TUVU1AOF6.
Among the improvements noted by T-Mobile is a fix for the 'camera LED flashlight' issue. Whether this is the same Galaxy S6 camera problem we've encountered previously, we aren't entirely sure, but we're inclined to believe it is. You can expect some improvements to the fingerprint scanner, as well as various bug fixes.
One unexpected addition is RAW support for the camera, as discovered by XDA Developers. The 5.1.1 update also brings lower ISO settings.
Go into Settings > About phone > Software update to see if your handset is ready to be updated.
AT&T Samsung Galaxy S6 update
AT&T was the final carrier to update the Samsung Galaxy S6 and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge to Android 5.1.1. The update was released on September 25, 2015 and weighs in at 674 MB, bringing with it enhanced audio and performance. See a full list of improvements on the AT&T support page.
Are you the proud owner of a Galaxy S6? What are your thoughts on the new TouchWiz UI combined with the latest Lollipop version? Are you excited to get Android Marshmallow? Let us know in the comments below.
190 comments
A premium, flagship device like the Galaxy S phones should have faster updates.
I absolutely hate the updates.They are making the phone useless.After every possible update,my phone is suffering from the same non-stop rebooting,over heating,and continuous restarts.Its so frustrating.
Neither does the 'wipe cache partition' help nor does 'rebooting' it.
I need some help,I cant access my phone.
Some suggestions please.Or atleast a new update that can fix the bug
I loved the new update because it had little bits and pieces which I thought were cool but seems now I can't use my mobile data. Like apparently that just doesn't work anymore which is annoying when I need to go places and use GPS or transfer money over while i'm out. It seemed the phone wasn't 4G until the update.
I hate everything about this new update. Update has to work better than befor. This is a downgrade. Nothing is working as it should. K lpve my phone, now i can use it because of lags, slow calculation and battery life. Something is not working. Please please dont fix what is not brokken and dont break what is fixed. Put the previous version back
not sure if anyone else is having this issue after the update but my phone is not allowing me to print to the brother printer
I agree with everyone that says this upgrade blows. I was just thinking how great the relationship between my phone and me had become. I get to stream NPR while i work in the yard. Listen to Pandora at work and now NOTHING! All streaming audio has stopped. Plays for a minute or so and just stops. Pandora buffers constantly and wont play. Bad decision by me to upgrade but finally got sick of telling it not to. Please fix this piece of feces. Factory reset? Please! I went from having a phone that i loved to having to devote hours of time i dont have to fixing a phone i hate? Because of an updrade? Hello iphone.
If anyone has a fix tot he streaming audio problem i would love to hear about it. I am on AT&T with a Galaxy S6.
I was having the same problem with the talk to text. I had to download a app called Google Keyboard on the app store and that fixed the problem. I still don't like the way everything looks. Everything is so different it's like I'm learning to use my phone all over again. I wish I could go back. :'(
I just did the marshmallow update and now my facebook app won't work. when I try to open it the screen goes black. My phone is also extremely slow opening other things. I wanted to update my apps, but it dodnt show up, almost a minute later while I was doing something else it all of a sudden pops up.
This update is TERRIBLE!
Ever since I got the update, kik decides not to work like it was. It won't even notify me that I got a new message. I have to go on the app just to get a message. Idk what happened but I think it's not right.
that happened to me, but only when i was on Power Saving Mode..
Once i turned off power saving mode, notifications were coming up again :)
I'm glad to see i'm not the only one with the same problems. This update messed up my phone bad. I listen to samsung milk music nearly every day. Since the update, it sounds like i'm listening to a skipping record, even when i have all my equipment directly next to my wifi! I mean, cmon! My device now messes up constantly and i have to restart it over and over! Really?! why bother to make an update and have it cause more bugs than before! I used to like this phone and now i hate it! I used to use the collage feature on my pictures all the time and they chose to take that away? Really?! Way to make cropping my pictures a hidden thing now. I figured it out, but before it was all choices that were front and center. I had to practically relearn my device with this update! But the skipping music sound is the worst. This ruined a great phone.
I'm having the same problem with cropping pics and sending them.
Did they even test before they roll-out the updates?!?!?!?
The updates are really horrible.
1. I can't listen radio thru Apps.. there is always intermittent lost of network even while using wifi.
2. When the screen timeout while downloading, the download paused. I have to check every 10 minutes when downloading a drama/movie.
3. Now i have to do one more action to access my phone. this is Stupibility!
This update sucks. The font and icons on the home screen are huge and I can't move icons back to where they were. This is so confusing.
Samsung S6 Marshmallow is big KAK no more Screen Mirroring !!!!!!!!!!!!!
New software update is horrible,layout is crap and themes doesn't work.....wish we could get a preview before update because I never would have done it. I miss the old layout,looked a lot nicer
HORRIBLE update! I can't call or text! It freezes up and delays! This needs to get fixed! It sucks...
THey need to ensure we have the option to rollback to the previous software if this ones SH*T!!!
Annoying and has me hating using my Samsung S6 Edge for the 1st time since i had it 11 months ago!
Sort it out please!