Galaxy S7 Android 7.0 Nougat Beta test ends: official version on its way

Today, those participating in the beta program for Android 7.0 Nougat on the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge received the information that the best test would be coming to an end and that the final update will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Though the Galaxy S7 and its sister model, the Galaxy S7 Edge, will be succeeded by the Galaxy S8 line in just a few months, there is still much to report in regards to Samsung's present top smartphone. For example, the fifth Beta, which happens to be the last Nougat test version, is the last one that testers will get. News of this arrived to participants today on December 30, 2016. Errors and feedback from testers can now only be shared via the respective forums, though they will no longer receive direct responses from the manufacturer.

End of the Beta program for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. / © SamMobile

So, the question remains: when will we see the final version? According to the message to the Beta testers, Samsung will do its best to bring out the final versions to devices in January. The Beta program was only available in English, so the roll out will likely first start in English-speaking countries for both of the mentioned devices.

There was also recent news from an employee at Samsung who stated that instead of updating to Android 7.0, that update version number will be skipped, and the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge would get Android 7.1.1 instead. This, however, remains to be confirmed.

