Gallery Go is the new offline alternative to Google Photos

Today, Google released Gallery Go, a new app designed to allow those with a weak Internet connection to organize and edit their photos in the cloud.

Just like the regular Google Photos app, Gallery Go uses automatic learning to organize the entire gallery, but you can also use it to automatically improve your shots by applying filters. The difference with the main app is that Gallery Go is designed to run offline and takes up only 10 MB of storage space on your smartphone or tablet.

Gallery Go is yet another lightweight version of a Google app designed for developing markets, such as Nigeria, where Google announced it today. It's not the first time we've heard about this kind of app: Facebook has produced "Lite" versions of its platforms (Facebook, Messenger and Instagram), and Twitter has also done the same.