How to get WhatsApp on your tablet

It is unfortunate that, by default, WhatsApp still isn’t compatible with tablets, but there are ways to work around this. Some of the solutions involve complex maneuvers like installing an APK, but there is one method that is far simpler than that, and it works. Here is our guide on how to install WhatsApp on a tablet.

Jump to section:

WhatsApp Web: using your tablet as an additional screen for Whatsapp

So you've already got WhatsApp on your smartphone but are just dying to use it on your tablet? Well, this is by far the quickest and easiest solution out there to get WhatsApp on your tablet. In early 2015, WhatsApp launched WhatsApp Web, a web client which mirrors conversations and messages from your mobile device. To achieve this synchronization, your smartphone needs to be continuously connected to the internet, as all the conversations are actually happening through your phone.

So how do you get from using WhatsApp on your PC to using it on your tablet? Despite WhatsApp Web being intended as a desktop client, it is just a web client, so it can easily run on the desktop version of your Android device's browser. While surfing on your tablet, click on the link below:

The QR Code only shows up in the desktop version of your Android browser / © AndroidPIT

After switching to the desktop version of your browser by tapping on the three dots at the top and selecting Request desktop site, a QR code will appear on your tablet. Now open WhatsApp on your smartphone, tap on the settings in the top right corner and then tap on WhatsApp Web. This will start up a QR Code scanner which you need to use to scan the QR Code in the browser of your tablet. Now you can use WhatsApp on your tablet using WhatsApp Web. The only caveat here is that the WhatsApp session is now bound to the battery life and internet connection of your phone. Should either be interrupted or run out, WhatsApp will disconnect.

Using WhatsApp as a standalone app on your tablet

Not satisfied with the easy WhatsApp Web workaround? We'll show you another way to install WhatsApp on your tablet. If you go to the Google Play Store on your tablet, WhatsApp is going to tell you that your device isn't compatible with this version. What you need to do in this case is download the WhatsApp APK through a credible and safe source (APK Mirror tends to be the best around). Before you download the APK, you'll need to pay attention that under Architecture it is labeled as Universal as you won't be able to install it otherwise.

The Play Store wont help you here / © AndroidPIT

If you use APK Mirror, you will be presented with an inverse ordered list - meaning that the newest version will be at the top. It seems like there are almost daily updates, so when WhatsApp does a bug fix, you'll find the newest version here. As you've downloaded the app through APK Mirror, you won't be getting automatic updates through the Play Store, so you will need to check back on a semi-frequent basis to get the newest WhatsApp version.

The beta versions tend to be tablet compatible / © AndroidPIT

Just click on the "Download APK" link / © AndroidPIT

After downloading the WhatsApp APK, you will need to confirm/allow your system to install apps from unknown sources. At times, malware will be injected into APK files to infect your smartphone or tablet, so its important that you only download APKs from trusted sources. After allowing installation from unknown sources, go back and enable the security setting again.

For security reasons the installation will be blocked / © AndroidPIT

Just temporarily deactivate this feature / © AndroidPIT

After deactivation you can install WhatsApp on your tablet / © AndroidPIT

After WhatsApp has been installed on your tablet, open the app.

Now you're running WhatsApp on your tablet / © AndroidPIT

After you agree to the WhatsApp terms and conditions, you'll be greeted by an error message. Just tap on OK and follow through with the next steps.

Tablets not supported? Don't worry, this is just a warning and not a critical error / © AndroidPIT

You will now be prompted to enter your mobile phone number. To be honest, you can use any phone number that you have access to, even your landline number if you still have one of those. The only thing that's important here is that you can receive a call or text through that number. If you do end up using your landline number, you will get a warning that WhatsApp couldn't send the automatic confirmation text message. Tap on Call me to have WhatsApp dictate the activation code to you over the phone.

Feel free to add any number that you can receive calls or texts on. / © AndroidPIT

WhatsApp will start listing your contacts - but it will only show the ones that are associated with the number that you used to set up WhatsApp with on the tablet. The workaround here is to sync your smartphone contacts with your tablet through your Google Account. Be aware that your contacts will most likely not recognize your account/number at first as you are using a different number. It's best to let your contacts now it's you, so you won't be blocked as a WhatsApp scammer.

Did these methods work for you? Is WhatsApp your favorite messenger? Let us know what you're thinking in the comments below!