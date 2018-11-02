Here's every Android device compatible with Google's ARCore
ARCore is Google's augmented reality platform that does not require specific sensors. However, your device will need to officially support the feature. That's why here we are giving you a list of all the compatible devices so you know if your smartphone is ready to run ARCore or not.
What is ARCore?
ARCore is Google's response to Apple's ARKit. Thus, with the help of ARCore, developers can produce augmented reality apps and games based on three fundamental characteristics when integrating digital objects into the images shown through your smartphone's camera:
- Recognition of the environment: ARCore detects the actual size of the objects and then provides the application with all the information related to the flat surfaces detected through the camera (such as the floor or a table surface).
- Motion detector: ARCore detects the movements made by the device, thus ensuring that the digital elements remain in place.
- Information about light elements: without shadows, digital additions would seem strange and out of place objects not fully integrated into the scene. Therefore, ARCore provides applications with information about the light sources present in the image.
Is my smartphone ARCore compatible?
Currently, there are 16 Smartphones with ARCore support available. Here's the full list:
Asus
- Asus Zenfone AR, Zenfone ARES
- Google Pixel, Pixel XL
- Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL
- Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL
- Google Nexus 5X (only from Android 8 Oreo)
- Google Nexus 6P (only from Android 8 Oreo)
Honor
Huawei
- Huawei P20, P20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 Lite
- Huawei nova 3, nova 3i
- Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS
- Huawei Y9 2019
LG
- LG G6 (only from Android 8 Oreo)
- LG G7 One, G7 ThinQ
- LG Q6
- LG Q8
- LG V30, V30+, V30+ JOJO (only from Android 8 Oreo)
- LG V35 ThinQ
- LG V40
Motorola
- Moto G5S Plus
- Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus
- Moto X4 (only from Android 8 Oreo)
- Moto Z2 Force
- Moto Z3, Moto Z3 Play
OnePlus
- OnePlus 3T (only from Android 8 Oreo)
- OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T
- OnePlus 6
Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge
- Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+
- Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
- Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018)
- Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
- Samsung Galaxy A8, A8+ (2018)
Sony
- Sony Xperia XZ Premium (only from Android 8 Oreo)
- Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ1 Compact (only from Android 8 Oreo)
- Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact, Xperia XZ2 Premium (only from Android 8 Oreo)
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE
- Pocophone F1
Apple
- iPhone Xs, Xs Max
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus
- iPad Pro
Future versions from Asus, Huawei, LG, Motorola, Nokia (HMD Global), Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE should also be compatible with ARCore.
If you have an ARCore compatible smartphone, you can download and install the app from the Play Store.
So, have you already tried an ARCore supported phone or other AR applications? Tell us about your experiences in the comments below.
No comments