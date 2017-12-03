Google Home Mini review: An affordable Assistant

Currently available at $29 (down from $49), the Google Home Mini speaker is the most affordable way to get Google Assistant in your living room. In our review we give you all the details about its smart capabilities and audio quality.

Design and build quality

Google Home Mini's rounded style reminded me of a French macaron. The Google Home Mini consists of a small round 98x42mm speaker with an orange colored plastic base and the fabric upper part. A formal and elegant look that, over time, I hope won't be compromised by dust around the house getting stuck in the fabric, because you definitely can't put it into the washing machine!

Underneath the fabric are 4 RGB LEDs that light up when you interact with the device. A physical slider on the back allows you to turn the microphone on and off. The button is difficult to reach without accidentally touching the volume button, but Google has probably assumed that you will never turn off your Google Home Mini.

The power supply connects via microUSB port. / © AndroidPIT

There is a microUSB port that allows you to connect the device via cable (you can find it included in the box) to the power supply. Personally I was surprised to find this type of output, considering that all recent Google products incorporate a type C port, this seems to me a step backwards. Especially if you consider that by 2020 every device is expected be equipped with a type C USB port.

MicroUSB port and no headphone jack on the Google Home Mini

But back to Google Home Mini. Touch keys allow you to interact with the device: one tap on the left lowers the volume, a tap on the right increases it. To find the volume keys, place your fingers near the edges of the device. Pressing in the center should pause or restart the song while a longer press of a few seconds activates the Assistant. However this button feature was blocked as part of a fix by Google after a reporter discovered that certain devices were registering 'phantom' touches and recording without the user's consent.

The is also no 3.5 mm mini jack for headphones.

The power button is not easy to reach but you won't need it. / © AndroidPIT

Given its size the Google Home Mini can be easily placed in any corner of the house and the rubber base makes sure it does not slide off slippery surfaces. Without a doubt, the device offers a more pleasant design than its rival Echo Dot.