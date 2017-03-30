Google Home: new features for your smart home

In today's world, one of the most important elements of a smart home control center, such as Google Home, is its ability to incorporate systems from other manufacturers. Google Home has some tough competition with Alexa (Amazon Echo) and Apple's HomeKit, and it has a fair amount of catching up to do with them too. Check out our review of Amazon Echo

In the expanding universe of the smart home, more and more manufacturers are getting on board with voice activated device control - who knows, perhaps in a nearer future than you realize, you will literally be able to do everything without lifting a finger! You can even start your washing machine from a different country if you wanted. / © Miele We've rounded up all devices and manufacturers that are currently integrated with Google Home. Keep an eye on this page though, as we'll keep it regularly updated as more devices join the party. TP-Link smart plug Read Amazon customer reviews $ 29 . 95 Check Offer You can use the TP-Link smart plug to remotely access and control devices plugged into the smart plug. It works with the Kasa app on your smartphone, from which you can access some handy features like scheduling, "away mode" for when you're on holiday, and it works with Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant for voice control. Have a look at the TP-Link website for more information on their smart products to deck out your home.

August Smart Lock Read Amazon customer reviews $ 179 . 99 Check Offer August also has a range of smart home security devices like a smart lock, doorbell cam and a few other gadgets so that you can control access to your home through your smartphone. These can be managed through the August Home app on Google Play Store.

LIFX Smart LED Light Bulb Read Amazon customer reviews $ 59 . 99 Check Offer The LIFX smart light bulb has actually been around for a while - the third generation of this light bulb is even brighter and has an even more impressive range of colors to suit your mood and taste. Control the bulb remotely and within the home through the LIFX app from the Google Play Store, which includes some neat touches like security mode, which turns the lights on and off even when you're away, to make it look like someone's home.

Anova Precision Cooker Read Amazon customer reviews $ 129 . 00 Check Offer The Anova Precision Cooker is the ultimate smart cooking companion! Your food will be cooked to perfection with this handy little kitchen device - no more under or over-cooking and you can even get other things done while your meal is cooking, as you will receive a notification directly to your phone once it's ready. Download the Anova Culinary app from the Google Play Store.