Google Home: new features for your smart home

In today's world, one of the most important elements of a smart home control center, such as Google Home, is its ability to incorporate systems from other manufacturers. Google Home has some tough competition with Alexa (Amazon Echo) and Apple's HomeKit, and it has a fair amount of catching up to do with them too.
In the expanding universe of the smart home, more and more manufacturers are getting on board with voice activated device control - who knows, perhaps in a nearer future than you realize, you will literally be able to do everything without lifting a finger!
We've rounded up all devices and manufacturers that are currently integrated with Google Home. Keep an eye on this page though, as we'll keep it regularly updated as more devices join the party.
TP-Link smart plug
You can use the TP-Link smart plug to remotely access and control devices plugged into the smart plug. It works with the Kasa app on your smartphone, from which you can access some handy features like scheduling, "away mode" for when you're on holiday, and it works with Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant for voice control.
Have a look at the TP-Link website for more information on their smart products to deck out your home.
Logitech Harmony smart home hub
The Logitech Harmony Hub can be used in conjunction with your smartphone to control the smart devices in your home. Basically, it turns your phone into a remote control for home entertainment systems, lights and whatever else you might have in your abode. It works with the Harmony app from the Google Play Store, or you can also get the Harmony Companion remote control.
Vivint Smart Doorbell Camera
Vivint smart home is a leader in the world of home security and offers several elements to make up a smart security package that you can set up around the outside of your house for peace of mind when you're both away and at home. You can set up all kinds of things like a doorbell camera, a smart lock for the front door, general surveillance cameras and also smart garage door control.
The smart security devices can be controlled through the Vivint Smart Home app from Google Play Store.
August Smart Lock
August also has a range of smart home security devices like a smart lock, doorbell cam and a few other gadgets so that you can control access to your home through your smartphone. These can be managed through the August Home app on Google Play Store.
First Alert's OneLink smart smoke detector
When it comes to fire safety in your home, look no further than First Alert's OneLink smart smoke detector. Admittedly, it works pretty much the same as a normal smoke alarm, with the difference that you can test or silence false alarms from your smartphone. You'll also receive notifications to your smartphone if the detector senses something abnormal.
Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller
The Rachio smart sprinkler is only really useful if you have a yard. You can monitor and control water sprinklers through the app on your smartphone, which can also advise you on the weather forecast (so you can avoid watering if it's going to rain) and you can set it up to keep all your plants alive while you're on vacation. Just download the Rachio app from the Google Play Store and you can be on your way.
Wink smart home hub
The Wink smart home hub is now on its second generation of smart home control devices. Through this hub, you can control all the smart devices in and around your home from your smartphone like smart bulbs, home security and lighting.
Here's a link to the Wink smart home app on Google's Play Store.
LIFX Smart LED Light Bulb
The LIFX smart light bulb has actually been around for a while - the third generation of this light bulb is even brighter and has an even more impressive range of colors to suit your mood and taste. Control the bulb remotely and within the home through the LIFX app from the Google Play Store, which includes some neat touches like security mode, which turns the lights on and off even when you're away, to make it look like someone's home.
Anova Precision Cooker
The Anova Precision Cooker is the ultimate smart cooking companion! Your food will be cooked to perfection with this handy little kitchen device - no more under or over-cooking and you can even get other things done while your meal is cooking, as you will receive a notification directly to your phone once it's ready.
Download the Anova Culinary app from the Google Play Store.
As soon as we can, we'll start testing these products and let you know what we think. Stay tuned!
What smart devices are you particularly interested in? Are there any devices you want us to test?
