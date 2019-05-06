How to watch the Google I/O 2019 keynote live and in 360°

The time has finally come. The famous Google I/O keynote will be held this Tuesday, May 7 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View. Since not all tech fans can necessarily be on site, Google offers the possibility to watch the event live on YouTube. Follow our guide to find out how.

Google I/O 2019 will be rich in novelties this year. In addition to a new version of the Developer Preview of Android Q most likely, the Moutain View firm should unveil new projects around virtual reality, the Internet of Things or Google Assistant without forgetting new Google Pixels.

When is the Google I/O event?

A reminder never hurts. The event will take place from May 7 to 9.

Can you attend the Google I/O?

Google allows potential ticket buyers to enter a draw (by registering on its website) and then randomly select participants; general admission tickets still cost a modest $1150, but full-time students and faculty can get a reduced rate of $375.

How to watch Google I/O live and in 360°?

In order not to miss out on all its ads, Google is broadcasting its keynote live on YouTube, its video-sharing site. For the occasion, the web giant will also broadcast the event in 360-degree video. The owners of a virtual reality headset or a Cardboard will be delighted. For the others, there will still be the possibility to use the mouse on your computer to change view.

Google will broadcast its event live on YouTube. At the time of writing, the link is not yet available (we are leaving you last year's video) but we will update this article as soon as we have it.