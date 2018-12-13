Google Maps can now show you nearby Lime bikes and scooters
If public transport isn't an option for you and you don't need to travel too far, why not use a bike? This is the basic principle of all bike sharing schemes such as Lime. Now Google Maps is able to show you the location of Lime bikes and e-scooters that are in your area.
Google's map service is used daily by millions of users for travel. Whether you're talking about navigating in your car, walking, public transport, taxis and even Uber, Google Maps can help you reach your destination quickly and efficiently. Starting today, the service is adding a pleasant and useful addition.
The service is being launched in 13 cities: Auckland and Brisbane in New Zealand and Australia as well as Austin, Baltimore, Dallas, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland, San Antonio, San Jose, Scottsdale and Seattle in the States. You can now use Google Maps to locate bikes and e-scooters nearby. Maps has a button in its public transport tab that is dedicated to the e-scooter service and provides a price estimate. If you don't have the app installed yet, Google Maps will send you to the official app store (either Google's Play Store or Apple's App Store).
The integration of Lime in Google's map service is no coincidence: Alphabet (Google's parent company) has in fact made a substantial investment in Lime. We're sure that soon the e-scooter service will reach more cities soon, along with the new Google Maps function.
Source: Engadget
