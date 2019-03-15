Google may be thinking of a foldable device of its own

If you can't get enough of foldable smartphones, you'd be happy to hear that Google might be working on a foldable of their own. The Mountain View company has applied for bendable display patent.

The filing, repored on by Patently Mobile, reveals that Google might be ready to jump on the foldable bandwagon. Multiple devices of this kind have already been unveiled - Huawei's Mate X, the Galaxy Fold and Royole's Flex Pai. Other manufacturers like Xiaomi and OPPO also have flexible devices in the works, with LG being one of the few companies claiming its too early for foldable phones. Giants Apple and Google have also been reluctant to join the trend until now.

Google's patent filing is for a bendable OLED panel, which can be used in used "modern computing device". What makes it different from every other concept we have seen until now, is that it should be able to fold in a "Z" shape. That means the display should bend in two different ways. Whether that's a good idea is debatable, since the durability of foldable devices is still questionable. Corning is already working on Gorilla Glass for foldable phones.

A Z-fold might look strange at first, but it would be interesting to see the final product. / © Patently Mobile

We should note, however, that the word phone is not mentioned in the patent. That could be for a multitude of reasons - this might be a display intended for a tablet or Google might simply classify foldable smartphones differently.

Of course, the Mountain View company is also not a hardware manufacturer itself, so if this foldable display sees the light of day, it will likely be outsourced like the Pixel phones. The first two models were produced by HTC and the Pixel 3 and 3 XL were made directly by Foxconn.

What do you think of this Google patent? Would you be interested in using a smartphone with a Z-fold? Let us know in the comments.