Google Opinion Rewards expands to more regions

Google Opinion Rewards, the app that gives you Play Store credits for answering short surveys, is expanding to Hong Kong and Malaysia. The service is now available in 28 countries around the world.

Hong Kong and Malaysia follow Chile, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates as the latest newcomers to the supported regions for Google's Opinion Rewards program. Users in The United Kingdom, The United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand already had access to the service.

Google Opinion Rewards is a market-research tool designed for Mountain View's business customers. Researchers can create surveys based on what you have been searching for, with a view to improving targeted advertising. These surveys are usually super short and only take anywhere from 10 seconds to a minute to complete. The best part, however, is that you get paid for completing them in the form of Google Play Store credit. It's quite easy to accumulate enough cash to spend on paid apps.

My Google Opinion Rewards balance in Europe. / © AndroidPIT

The rewards app is available on both Android and iOS. If you're using the Android app, your rewards are paid in Google Play Store credit. If you are using the iOS app, however, you can be rewarded with cash into your PayPal account. Google says that Opinion Rewards tracks your reward history separately for each platform so that you cannot cumulative across platforms. Credits or cash you earn on Android can never be transferred to iOS, or vice versa.

Have you tried the Google Opinion Rewards app yet? Share your experience with us in the comments section below.