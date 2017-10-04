Google Pixel 2 hands-on: AI comes to the fore

With the new Pixel Google wants to show what the ideal Android smartphone should look like and demonstrate what is possible with the platform. Pixel 2 is manufactured by HTC as in the previous year and comes with everything a current top-of-the-range smartphone needs in terms of technology. Google Pixel review: the best Android experience around

Google Pixel problems and solutions

Google Pixel 2 design and build quality The first Pixel smartphone was a real eye-catcher with the split glass top and metal back. Pixel 2 continues this design even though the glass strip has become a bit narrower. Interestingly, the Pixel 2 bucks the current industry trend of super-thin borders around the display. Pixel 2 has thick black bars above and below the 5 inch screen, which make it seem less than cutting-edge in appearance. The case of the smartphone is protected against water and dust in accordance with IP67. Google Pixel 2 / © AndroidPIT Google and HTC offer the Pixel 2 in black, white or blue. The front is always in black, however. The Pixel 2 is 7.8 millimeters thick and weighs 143 grams. There is no longer a headphone jack (but an adapter is included) and Google only uses the digital USB-C-port, which is also used to charge the phone. Google Pixel 2 has a fast, responsive fingerprint sensor for unlocking, located on the back. Google Pixel 2 / © AndroidPIT Thanks to its small size, the Pixel 2 fits very well in the hand. The back of the display has a pleasant feel and a high-quality coating, which should keep fingerprints within acceptable limits. Pixel 2 looks fantastic, only the border between the glass and aluminium on the back of one of the pre-release models is not quite perfect.

Google Pixel 2 display Google Pixel 2's display is 5 inches across, full-HD with a resolution count of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. Google uses an OLED display for the small Pixel 2. Both new pixels are certified for Google's VR system, Daydream View. The new Always-on-Display provides pixel users with important information and automatically detects background music - naturally with connection with the Google Assistant. The Google Pixel 2's OLED panel offers rich colors and sharp contrasts. Brightness and viewing angle stability are exemplary. The missing QHD resolution is not big deal considering the size, Full-HD is completely sufficient for a sharp representation.

Google Pixel 2 special features The new Active Edge feature resembles HTC's Edge Sense. Pressing the frame starts the Google Assistant on the Pixel 2, which then records the corresponding voice commands. Overall, Google's new pixel generation puts much more emphasis on the Assistant, which gets a lot of new features that we shall examine in the full review. What's more, speech recognition also works excellently even with noisy ambient noise in the test on Pixel 2, the smartphone understands every word.

Google Pixel 2 software Google Pixel 2 runs Android 8.0 Oreo runs in its purest form. Unsurprisingly, Google has left the user interface completely untouched offering the user everything one would expect from Google - and nothing else. This is a real question of taste, because manufacturers like Samsung, Sony, LG and offer not only a different look, but also advanced functions. But the Pixel series is aimed at the Android purists, who will certainly get their money's worth, as most of the things that Android launchers bring along can be selectively upgraded via the Play Store. New Google Pixel 2 home screen / © AndroidPIT Pixel owners will continue to be the first to receive updates and security patches. Google guarantees three years of software and security updates. The Google Assistant, which gets some new features, will continue to be at the forefront because, as Google has correctly recognized, software can now be used to differentiate itself from the competition rather than hardware. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are also becoming increasingly important. Google always emphasizes the importance of combining AI, software and hardware.

Google Pixel 2 performance With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 and 4 GB of memory, Google Pixel 2 is superbly positioned to meet the demands of today's smartphone. Together with the naked, pure Android system, Pixel 2 runs quickly and smoothly, without jerks or notable pauses in charging. For the internal memory, Google offers a choice of 64 to 128 GB. This just as expected for a modern flagship, as 32 GB upper range phones have fast become a thing of the past.



Google Pixel 2 camera Although Google does not use a dual camera for Pixel 2, the new smartphone has nevertheless demonstrated excellent camera performance. Google Pixel 2 has a camera with a 12 MP sensor with OIS and aperture f/1.8, and an 8 MP camera for selfies. Portrait mode is available on both front and back camera. Videos are of course also recorded in 4K. Google Lens (shown on Pixel 2 XL) / © Google The camera of Pixel 2 can do even more. The new Google Lens lets you use it as a search tool. This works through automated object recognition using Google's AI technology. In addition, the camera has been optimized for AR use. In portrait mode, Pixel 2 tries to simulate studio light and depth-of-field blur - with somewhat mixed results. The DxOMark test, which manufacturers like to advertise, gives the new pixel camera a new record score of 98 points, compared to 89 for its predecessor.

Google Pixel 2 battery Google Pixel 2 contains a rechargeable battery with a capacity of 2,700 mAh. Considering the powerful processor, that's doesn't sound like much, but the Pixel 2 should hold out at least one day away from the mains, if you don't push it too hard - but that's exactly what we'll do in our Pixel 2 test. Thanks to Quick Charge, the battery can be charged quickly, although not wirelessly.



Google Pixel 2 technical specifications Dimensions: 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm Weight: 143 g Battery size: 2700 mAh Screen size: 5 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 1920 x 1080 pixels (441 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 12.3 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 8.0 - Oreo User interface: Stock Android RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.45 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0