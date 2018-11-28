Google Pixel 3 Lite: The cheapest way to get the best camera

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are already out, but it seems as if they are getting company again - from the Pixel 3 Lite. This has obviously not only copied the design of his two brothers, but also the most important feature - the camera.

Much is not yet known about Pixel 3 Lite, although a Russian blog is already showing some photos of the new Google smartphone. It looks very similar to the Pixel 3 and also has a display without a notch. Inside there should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and 4 of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

This would be a little tight for memory, especially since there is apparently no possibility for storage expansion. But since Google's main goal with photos and videos is for users to outsource as many things as possible to the cloud, they could make do with it for a while in everyday life.

Pixel 3 Lite (left) and Pixel 3 XL from the front ... / © Wylsa

... and from behind. / © Wylsa

The camera in Pixel 3 Lite is no lightweight

However, Google does not seem to have saved on the most important criterion for many users. If the information of the often well-informed Ben Geskin is correct, then the same camera will be used in the Pixel 3 Lite as in the other two current Google smartphones.

If this is true, then the Lite model of Pixel 3 should become an insider tip. The Pixel camera is considered one of the best smartphone cameras you can buy thanks to the new night mode. If the Lite smartphone actually has the same qualities as the more expensive Pixel smartphones, it can only be a success story for Google.

Considering the cutbacks in memory and processor, the price should be around $400 to $500. But that's all coffee grounds at the moment, we will have to wait for the full reveal to know the real price.

Google Pixel 3 Lite: Technical Data Google Pixel 3 Lite Specifications Display 18.5:9 format, LCD, 2,220 x 1,080 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 RAM 4 GB Memory 32 GB Camera 12 Megapixel single camera rear, single-camera front Battery 2,915 mAh OS Android 9.0 Pie Other 3.5 mm jack, plastic housing, USB C

Would you be happy about a Google Pixel 3 Lite? Let us know in the comments below.

The main picture at the top of the article shows the Google Pixel 3 XL.